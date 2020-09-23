Some Apple Watch Users Report Missing GPS Data in watchOS 7

A number of Apple Watch owners who have updated to watchOS 7 are reporting an issue involving missing GPS mapping data after recording exercise in Apple's wrist-based Workout app.



Several MacRumors readers have been in touch to highlight the problem, which was first noted in a thread on Apple's support communities by a user who upgraded their iPhone XS Max to iOS 14 and Apple Watch Series 4 to watchOS 7.



Later, I went for a walk. I used the Outdoor Walk activity on my Watch, but this time didn't take my iPhone. When I returned, and attempted to upload the activity to Strava, I received a warning that no GPS/route data was present. I checked the Fitness and Health apps, and sure enough, there was no route on the map - only the starting point. I spoke to someone at Apple Support and they suggested I turned off/back on a couple of related privacy settings. I have since tried another Outdoor Walk activity, without the phone present, and the problem persists - no GPS/route data. My wife also tried the same this evening, after upgrading her iPhone X and S4 Watch too. She had the same results - i.e. with just the Watch, no GPS/route information was saved with the activity.

The thread currently runs 16 pages and includes multiple users reporting similar issues with tracking GPS data on Apple Watch Series 3, 4, and 5 models.

In the majority of cases, users record a workout on their watch while leaving their iPhone at home, but when they later look at the Activity app it only shows the workout's starting point on the GPS map, and nothing else. Some users are also reporting sync issues with Strava and problems with additional workout stats, including heart rate information.

It's not clear what's causing the problems, but Apple is apparently aware of them, so hopefully a solution is on the way in watchOS 7.1, the beta of which went out to developers last week.