Deals: Save on Refurbished 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models Today on Woot (Up to $605 Off)

Woot today is offering sales on refurbished models of Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro, starting at $1,874.99 for the 512GB model, originally priced at $2,399.00. This version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro typically sees discounts to $2,099.00, so Woot's flash sale today is about $200 under that price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Woot also has the 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro on sale today, available for $2,194.99, down from an original price of $2,799.00. This isn't only $605 below the regular price, but about $250 under common discounts seen on new models of this MacBook Pro, which are often around $2,449.00.

As with most Woot flash sales, these MacBook Pro models are refurbished and come with a one year Woot warranty, and they also come packaged in a generic white box. The deal prices will only last today, so be sure to head to Woot soon if you're interested.

