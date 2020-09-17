Deals: Woot's New Flash Sale Offering Up to $450 Off Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11

Woot today is offering the iPhone 11 in refurbished condition starting at $619.99 for the 64GB iPhone 11 in Black. There are a few more color options for the 128GB iPhone 11, which is priced at $679.99.

These sales offer up to $80 in savings on the original price of the iPhone 11, which runs for $699.00 for 64GB unlocked and $749.00 for 128GB unlocked on Apple's website.

Likewise, a few iPhone 11 Pro Max models are also on sale at Woot. You can get the 256GB iPhone 11 Pro Max in Space Gray for $979.99, down from $1,249.00. The 512GB iPhone 11 Pro Max is discounted to $999.99, down from $1,449.00.

These Woot iPhone 11 models come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, and each iPhone has been tested to be in full working condition.

There are a few other Apple-related sales happening on Woot today, including offers on previous-generation MacBook Pros, iPads, iPad accessories, and more. Check out the Woot sales before they expire later today.