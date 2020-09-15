Best Buy Lists 'iPhone SE Plus' Screen Protector With iPhone 8 Plus Dimensions

As spotted by an eagle-eyed Reddit user, Best Buy has listed a screen protector for an unreleased "iPhone SE Plus 2020" on its website. The screen protector is also listed as compatible with the iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone 8 Plus.



The screen protector comes from the Insignia brand, which is owned by Best Buy itself. While there actually have been rumors of an iPhone SE Plus launching in the second half of 2021, it is unlikely that Best Buy would be privy to any information about this new device, especially this far in advance. The listing could be an SEO attempt or simply a mistake.

Reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously said that the iPhone SE Plus will feature Touch ID built into the side power button, as is rumored for the redesigned iPad Air expected today. He also claimed that the device will feature a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch display with an edge-to-edge design like the iPhone 11 Pro, with a smaller notch due to the lack of Face ID.

Multiple reports have indicated that today's Apple event will not involve new iPhones, with the focus to be on new Apple Watch and iPad models. MacRumors will have live coverage of the event beginning at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.