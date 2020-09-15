Guides
Adobe Announces Updates for Premiere Pro and After Effects

by

Adobe today announced the launch of new updates for its Premiere Pro and After Effects Creative Cloud apps, which are designed for video editing professionals and graphic artists. This year's updates are focused on simplifying and streamlining streaming video workflows as people continue to work from home.


A new Scene Edit Detection feature in Premiere Pro is aimed at providing editors a way to find cuts in previously edited video more quickly, using Adobe Sensei machine learning technology. Scene Edit Detection introduces cuts and markers that let effects be applied to individual shots so previously rendered content can be re-edited in a hassle-free way.

A Quick Export feature (available through the Premiere Pro public beta testing function), provides quick access to the most popular and frequently used export settings in Premiere Pro. The Quick Edit settings can be accessed from the header bar.


HDR for Broadcasters is designed to let Premiere Pro users produce programming in Rec2100 HLG HDR with automatic color correction, HDR scope support, color space overrides for incorrect metadata, and full color management for Apple ProRes and Sony XAVC Intra formats.

ProRes multicam performance has been updated and can support 2x more streams, and faster effects scanning for VST3 and Audio Unit Plugins offer faster launch times for users who use third-party audio plugins.

As for After Effects, Adobe is introducing several new public beta features that are available to those running the beta version of the software.

3D Transform Gizmos guides for scale, position, and rotating layers so it's easier to tell how far a layer or object has been moved and the degree of rotation. There is an option to switch between different gizmo modes to focus on a single task and make adjustments more efficiently.


Adobe redesigned the camera navigation tools to make it easier to navigate 3D spaces, and a new default scene camera streamlines the scene setup process with multiple cameras that highlight different viewpoints and orbit and pan around objects with keyboard shortcuts.

The new Premiere Pro and After Effects updates can be downloaded today using the Creative Cloud desktop application. Adobe's full Creative Cloud plans, which cover the complete range of Adobe CC software, start at $52.99 per month.

Avatar
jlocker
27 minutes ago at 06:19 am
Ahh the days of Adobe Postscript and a Apple Laserwriter :)


Avatar
mBox
43 minutes ago at 06:03 am
Hmmm not much to see here as far as AE goes.
Maybe more, hoping.
Bloomberg: Apple Watch Series 6 With SpO2 Tracking and All-Screen iPad Air Coming at 'Time Flies' Event, Apple Silicon Macs by November

Monday September 14, 2020 5:20 am PDT by
Apple is set to host a virtual event on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, and ahead of time, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has outlined his expectations for new product announcements both tomorrow and in the months to follow. Gurman, who has a very strong track record, reiterated that this Tuesday's event will be focused on the introduction of new Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air models, adding...
Top Stories: Apple's 'Time Flies' Event, iPhone 12 Rumors, A14X Mac Chip

Saturday September 12, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
It's almost here! Apple's annual September event is right around the corner, although it will certainly look a little different this year and might not include one of the major products we expect to see each year at this time. This week also saw new rumors about iPhone 12 launch plans, new developments in the dispute between Apple and Epic Games, and a rumor about the chip destined for the...
Leaker Suggests Apple Watch Series 6 Will Come in New Color, Devices Available From September 15

Sunday September 13, 2020 6:05 am PDT by
Proven leaker known as "L0vetodream" has today shared a range of information about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6, charging features, and product release dates. In a series of tweets teased earlier today, the leaker explained that the Apple Watch Series 6 would come in a new, unspecified color. new color for Apple Watch— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 13, 2020 The iPhone 12 has...
Apple Updates AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 3A283

Monday September 14, 2020 11:24 am PDT by
Apple today released new 3A283 firmware updates for the second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro. The second-generation AirPods are being updated from the 2D15 firmware they were previously running, while the AirPods Pros are being updated from the 2D27 firmware they had installed previously. Apple does not provide details on what's included in refreshed firmware so we don't know what's ...
Alleged iPhone 12 Pro Chassis Shown Off in Video

Friday September 11, 2020 3:47 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is set to launch at some point in October, and ahead of the debut of the new iPhones, leaks have been picking up. We've seen a few components such as a display unit and a logic board, but a new video today allegedly features the chassis of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro. Shared by EverythingApplePro, the iPhone shell appears similar to dummy iPhone units that have been...
New AirPods Pro Firmware Introduces Spatial Audio Support and Automatic Switching

Monday September 14, 2020 12:22 pm PDT by
The new 3A283 firmware that Apple released for the AirPods Pro today appears to introduce support for Spatial Audio, a new feature coming to the higher-end AirPods with iOS 14. Multiple reports on Twitter and the MacRumors forums indicate that the firmware update adds a "Spatial Audio" option to the Control Center, which can be activated to enable the feature. Note that using Spatial Audio...
Kuo: iPhone 12 Lineup Won't Support 120Hz, 5.4-Inch Model Will Have Slightly Narrower Notch

Monday September 14, 2020 8:31 am PDT by
iPhone 12 models will not support a 120Hz refresh rate due to battery life considerations, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today. Kuo expects the feature to debut on 2021 iPhones with lower-power LTPO display technology. In a research note obtained by MacRumors, Kuo added that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will feature a slightly narrower notch to adequately display information in the top-left...
Apple Registers Multiple 'Apple One' Domain Names Ahead of Tuesday's Event [Updated]

Saturday September 12, 2020 7:35 am PDT by
Just a day after strings in Apple's own Apple Music app for Android suggested that the company's upcoming subscription bundle will indeed be called "Apple One," Apple acted to register a number of domain names for the term. The move further indicates that Apple One is likely to be the marketing name for the bundles rather than a placeholder. While Apple will likely not end up using many of...
Former Apple Engineer Introduces Native Gmail Client for Mac With Multi-Account Support, System Notifications, and More

Thursday September 10, 2020 8:04 am PDT by
Neil Jhaveri, a former Apple engineer who worked on the company's default Mail app, has introduced a new Gmail client for macOS. Available in beta, Mimestream is a native app written in Swift and designed with AppKit and SwiftUI for a clean, stock appearance. Jhaveri says the app is designed to be fast, lightweight, and use a minimal amount of disk space. Mimestream uses the Gmail API...
iPhone 12 is Coming Later Than You Think [Updated]

Thursday September 10, 2020 6:41 am PDT by
Apple has confirmed that the upcoming iPhone 12 will be delayed. Apple has historically held all of its modern ‌iPhone‌ unveilings during the first few weeks of September, with iPhones launching soon after for the most part, but this year, the release will be pushed back. Although Apple announced an event on Tuesday, rumors have suggested that this event will not see the unveiling of the...
