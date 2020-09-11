Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

England and Wales' Contact-Tracing App With Apple and Google API to Launch September 24

by

An NHS COVID-19 contact-tracing app using the Apple and Google API is finally set to launch in England and Wales on September 24, the UK government has announced today (via BBC News).

The app performs distance-based contact-tracing like similar apps released in other countries. It will also allow users to scan QR codes to register visits to hospitality venues to aid contact-tracing.

UK businesses are being asked to display QR code posters to advertise the app. The Department of Health and Social Care also said that an alternate system, such as a handwritten register, must also be maintained for visitors who do not have smartphones.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the launch as "a defining moment and will aid our ability to contain the virus at a critical time."

The first version of the NHS contact-tracing app, intended for all regions of the UK, was trialed on the Isle of Wight in May. The app used a centralized tracing solution rather than the Apple and Google API, and was later scrapped entirely.

The new contact-tracing app for England and Wales will use the Apple and Google API for detecting other nearby smartphones. Scotland has already launched its contract-tracing app using the Apple and Google API.

The API is built into iOS 13.5 and later, and allows iPhones and Android smartphones to interface with one another for contact-tracing purposes. If and when you happen to be nearby someone who later tests positive for COVID-19, you can receive a notification and take the appropriate steps to self isolate and seek medical help if necessary.

Apple recently rolled out a new Express Exposure Notifications System that does not require an app to be downloaded for the feature to be turned on. After updating to iOS 13.7, a new ‌Exposure Notification‌ section appears in the Settings app where there's a toggle to "Turn on Exposure Notifications."

Activating Exposure Notifications lets you know if the feature is available in your country, state, or region through a contact tracing app. In areas that are participating in the Exposure Notifications Express program, users can turn on Exposure Notifications without the need to download an app.

Apple and Google have stressed the privacy of their Bluetooth-based solution, which must be enabled in the Settings app under Privacy > Health > COVID-19 Exposure Logging to function. Read our Exposure Notification guide for more details.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: COVID-19 Coronavirus Guide, Exposure Notification Guide

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
GadgetBen
27 minutes ago at 07:03 am
I'm pleased we got there, but the whole journey has been a farce.

It's sadly an example of how some powerful individuals in government are so out of touch with technology. In some ways this is so much more reliable than human contact tracing.

I hope people will use it, I've seen some of the early reviews for the localised rollout and you've just got loads of 'Karen's' giving one star reviews saying how it's not working on their iPhone 5 ?‍♂️
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Stiss
27 minutes ago at 07:03 am
We should have had this months ago. But the Government was stupid and stubborn.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
SaxPlayer
33 minutes ago at 06:57 am
They finally gave in and realised they'd have to go with everyone else and use the Apple/Google system. It makes sense to do it. Only time will tell how good Bluetooth really is at this, however I'd trust Apple and Google to get the software right much more than I would NHSx.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Northern Man
26 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Matt Hancock......good lord. Not qualified to organise the first aid kits at a daycare facility, let alone be Health Secretary.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
IIGS User
8 minutes ago at 07:22 am
So long as the information sharing is voluntary, every little bit helps.

My workplace has moved to voluntary bi weekly testing (later this month) as I work in a high risk environment. I will obviously participate (oral swab, not the tickle the nose business). I kinda owe it to my co workers and the people I deal with every day to be sure I don’t have it...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Prosser: Sources 'Not Budging' on Claims of New iPad Air and Apple Watch Tomorrow

Monday September 7, 2020 8:25 pm PDT by
Yesterday, frequent leaker Jon Prosser claimed that Apple was targeting 9:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow, September 8, for a press release launch of new products. Prosser had previously said that new iPad and Apple Watch models were planned to launch during the week of September 7, so those appeared to be the products we should be expecting to see. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman cast some doubt on...
Read Full Article392 comments

Apple Announces Digital-Only Event Set to Be Held September 15

Tuesday September 8, 2020 8:16 am PDT by
Apple today announced on its events page that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 15 at 10:00 a.m. at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with WWDC, Apple's fall event appears to be a digital-only gathering with no members of the media invited to attend in person due to the ongoing public health crisis. The format is likely to be...
Read Full Article220 comments

Carriers Preparing for Launch of iPhone 12 Models With 5G Support

Wednesday September 9, 2020 6:53 am PDT by
With the launch of so-called iPhone 12 models inching closer, mobile carriers are in the process of preparing marketing materials for the devices, as evidenced by a placeholder email shared by reputable leaker Evan Blass today. As widely rumored, the email indicates that iPhone 12 models will support faster 5G cellular networks. The email also suggests that pre-orders will end on Tuesday,...
Read Full Article96 comments

Apple Designs Custom Face Mask for Corporate and Retail Employees [Updated]

Wednesday September 9, 2020 11:13 am PDT by
Apple's design team has created a new kind of protective mask that's being distributed to retail and corporate employees, reports Bloomberg. The mask is called the Apple Face Mask and it was developed in-house in Cupertino by the Engineering and Industrial Design teams at Apple. Last week, an Apple employee sent MacRumors an image of the mask design, which can be seen up above. The Apple ...
Read Full Article233 comments

Apple's September 15 Event Said to Be Focused on iPad and Apple Watch, Not iPhones

Tuesday September 8, 2020 8:55 am PDT by
Apple this morning announced an event that's set to be held on September 15, and since Apple holds an iPhone-focused event every fall one might assume that the upcoming event will see the unveiling of the iPhone 12 lineup, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that's not the case. According to Gurman, Apple will not announce the iPhone until October, which means the September event could...
Read Full Article191 comments

A14X Chip for First Apple Silicon Mac and New iPad Pro to Enter Mass Production in Fourth Quarter

Wednesday September 9, 2020 1:51 am PDT by
Apple's 5-nanometer-based A14X processor, which is destined for the first Apple Silicon Mac and the next-generation iPad Pro, will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of this year, reports DigiTimes. Apple will kick off its 5nm wafer starts at TSMC for its new Apple Silicon processors starting the fourth quarter of 2020, with monthly output estimated at 5,000-6,000 wafers, according to ...
Read Full Article243 comments

Apple Event Hashtag on Twitter Gets Custom Apple Logo Through September 28

Tuesday September 8, 2020 6:30 am PDT by
With rumors suggesting that Apple may announce the date of its fall product event at some point this week, the #AppleEvent hashtag on Twitter has now been customized with a blue Apple logo, fueling even more speculation. According to Jane Manchun Wong's Hashflag Browser, the Apple logo was added to the hashtag earlier today and will be active through Monday, September 28. While nothing is...
Read Full Article87 comments

Apple Watch Series 6 Listed as Keyword in Apple's YouTube Event Video

Tuesday September 8, 2020 11:09 am PDT by
Apple this morning announced an upcoming September 15 event, and shared a YouTube placeholder video for the livestream that will be available on that date. Metadata for the YouTube video includes several keywords as noted by Guilherme Rambo, and one notable inclusion is a mention of the "Series 6," which is an Apple Watch that does not yet exist. Bloomberg earlier today said that the...
Read Full Article124 comments

Prosser: iPad and Apple Watch Series 6 Press Release Planned for September 8 [Updated]

Sunday September 6, 2020 10:36 am PDT by
Apple is reportedly planning a press release for this Tuesday to announce new iPad and Apple Watch models, according to prolific leaker Jon Prosser. Prosser explains that Apple has a press release scheduled for Tuesday, September 8 at 9:00 EST, but notes that it is not "locked in" until the day itself. Prosser has also said that he will offer an update if and when one is available....
Read Full Article352 comments

Former Apple Engineer Introduces Native Gmail Client for Mac With Multi-Account Support, System Notifications, and More

Thursday September 10, 2020 8:04 am PDT by
Neil Jhaveri, a former Apple engineer who worked on the company's default Mail app, has introduced a new Gmail client for macOS. Available in beta, Mimestream is a native app written in Swift and designed with AppKit and SwiftUI for a clean, stock appearance. Jhaveri says the app is designed to be fast, lightweight, and use a minimal amount of disk space. Mimestream uses the Gmail API...
Read Full Article149 comments