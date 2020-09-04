'World's End Club' Debuts on Apple Arcade, Three More Games Coming Soon

This week's addition to Apple Arcade is World's End Club, described as a new type of action-adventure game that fuses a thrilling story with 2D side-scrolling action. The game is available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.



World's End Club revolves around a group of "oddball kids" from Japan who get into an accident while on a bus for a class trip. When they wake up, they find they are trapped in an abandoned theme park under the sea. Suddenly, a mysterious clown appears and orders the kids to play a "Fate Game," forcing them to fight for their lives.

Watch the trailer below:

The game's scenario is written by Zero Escape series creator Kotaro Uchikoshi, with Danganronpa's Kazutaka Kodaka serving as creative director.

Apple Arcade has also started advertising three more titles that are coming soon to the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, including the sword-swinging fantasies Slash Quest! and Marble Knights as well as puzzle game A Monster's Expedition.

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that provides iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to over 100 premium games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month. The games can be downloaded from the Arcade tab of the App Store.