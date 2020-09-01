Apple Picks Up 'Five Days At Memorial' TV Series About Hurricane Katrina Aftermath

Apple has signed a deal for "Five Days at Memorial," a limited series TV show from John Ridley (known for "12 Years a Slave," "American Crime," and "Guerrilla") and Carlton Cuse (known for "Locke & Key," "Jack Ryan," and "Lost").



"Five Days At Memorial" is based on the novel of the same name written by Sheri Fink. It chronicles the first five days in a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina hit in August 2005, telling the story of the exhausted caregivers who were forced to make life-and-death decisions amid rising floodwaters, intense heat, and no power.

Ridley and Cuse will serve as showrunners, writers, and executive producers on the limited series, while Fink will also serve as an executive producer.

There's no word yet on when "Five Days At Memorial" is set to premiere, but it is the latest TV show based on a novel. Apple is also working on "Mosquito Coast" starring Justin Theroux, "Lisey's Story" starring Julianne Moore," "Pachinko," and "Shantaram."