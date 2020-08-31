Deals: eBay's New Coupon Takes 25% Off Select Brands Including Apple, Beats, and More

eBay this week is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new coupon that takes 25 percent off 25 brands on the website from eligible sellers. As with all eBay purchases, this means that some of the products in the sale aren't being sold from first party sources, and might be used or refurbished.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with eBay. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Brands include Apple, Beats, Dyson, Samsung, Case Mate, HP, and many more. You can shop on eBay and use the coupon code PARTYFOR25 to get the 25 percent discount. No minimum purchase is required, but the sale is capped at a maximum value of $100 and the coupon does not support auction-style listings.

Some Apple devices with potential for the extra 25 percent savings include AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, Apple TV 4K, Apple Watch, Apple's various cable accessories, official iPhone cases, and more. Just to reiterate, these Apple products are all being sold by third party resellers on eBay, and vary from new to used condition.

The eBay 25th anniversary sale will last through Monday, September 7 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. The coupon can only be used once per customer. Be sure to visit eBay's website to browse all of the products that support the coupon, and head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.