Deals: All-Time-Low Prices Available on Apple's Official iPhone Cases, Starting at $11.97 for Clear Case

There are a few accessory sales that remain ongoing this week, including discounts on Apple's official iPhone cases, iPad keyboard accessories, and all models of the AirPods. Every discount today can be found on Amazon, and no discount codes are required to access the sales.

iPhone Cases

Amazon is still offering solid discounts on Apple's official line of iPhone cases. With these discounts, you can get Silicone Cases, Clear Cases, Leather Cases, and Smart Battery Cases for the newest iPhones for as low as $11.97.



iPhone 11 Cases

Clear Case - $20.86, down from $39.00

Silicone Case - $13.17, down from $39.00

iPhone 11 Pro Cases

iPhone 11 Pro Max Cases

AirPods

AirPods sales this week extend across all models, including the AirPods with Wired Charging Case, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, and AirPods Pro.

iPad Accessories

There are also a few iPad Pro accessories on sale this week on Amazon, starting with the 2018 model of the Smart Keyboard Folio for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro priced at $149.99, down from $199.00. The new 2020 Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is at $329.98, down from $349.00, and both sales represent Amazon low prices for each accessory.



