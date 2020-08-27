Guides
Apple Newsroom Redesigned With Emphasis on Featured Stories, Shares Profile of Alabama Teacher Portrice Warren

by

Apple Newsroom today received a redesign with an emphasis on featured stories and shared a new profile of educator Portice Warren.


The profile highlights how Warren, a fourth grade science and social studies teacher in Birmingham, Alabama, will be using Apple tools and resources likes the Everyone Can Code curriculum and Clips app to provide remote learning to her students this year.

"Planning is going to be a key factor for me as an educator, but I know Apple resources are helping give me the roadmap I can take moving forward with my students," said Warren. "I also know I have to keep myself balanced, because I'm going to have 64 students and 100-plus parents that I'm going to have to be a source of encouragement for."

Warren is one of nearly 500 educators who participated in a virtual coding academy this summer as part of Apple's Community Education Initiative, designed to bring coding, creativity, and workforce development opportunities to communities that are traditionally underrepresented in technology, according to Apple.

"Ten years from now, I want my students to look back and see the powerful impact remote learning had on them, and that it was a positive transition," added Warren. "There are going to be a lot of challenges, but I won't let my students fall through the cracks. I know there is going to be a lot of hard work involved, but in the long run it will pay off. And that investment in their future is my purpose."

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
cmaier
38 minutes ago at 06:52 am
WTF is apple newsroom?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Theyayarealivin
41 minutes ago at 06:49 am
Nice! keep Up the good
work Apple.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
tedwill
24 minutes ago at 07:06 am


WTF is apple newsroom?

https://www.apple.com/newsroom/
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Top Stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook Sells $131.7 Million in Apple Stock

Tuesday August 25, 2020 4:18 pm PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook was recently awarded 560,000 shares of Apple stock for serving as Apple's CEO and for Apple's strong performance under his leadership. After receiving the award, Cook sold more than 265,000 of those shares at prices ranging from $493.50 to $500.11, netting him somewhere around $131.7 million, according to a filing published today by the SEC. The remaining 294,840 shares...
Read Full Article112 comments

Apple Ready to 'Welcome Fortnite Back Onto iOS' if Epic Removes Direct Purchase After Losing Restraining Order Ruling

Tuesday August 25, 2020 9:44 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to terminate Epic Games' developer account on August 28, and is not planning to approve updates for the Fortnite game amid the ongoing legal battle between the two companies. This is inconvenient for Epic Games because a new Fortnite season is starting on August 27, and iOS users will not be able to participate. Epic Games attempted to get a temporary restraining order...
Read Full Article419 comments

What's New in iOS 14 Beta 6: Spatial Audio Settings, Maps Splash Screen and More

Tuesday August 25, 2020 12:27 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the sixth betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to developers for testing purposes, updating and refining some of the features that are included in the software. As the beta testing period goes on, changes get much smaller and less notable. The sixth beta has some minor tweaks and feature additions, but there are no real major changes in the update. We've listed all of what's new in ...
Read Full Article105 comments

Judge in Apple v. Epic Case Sides With Apple on Fortnite and Epic on Unreal Engine [Updated]

Monday August 24, 2020 4:32 pm PDT by
Apple last week sent a letter to Epic Games letting the company know that if it does not comply with the App Store rules and remove direct payment options from Fortnite, that all of Epic's developer accounts and access to Apple development tools will be terminated on August 28. That would impact Fortnite, other Epic Games, and the Unreal Engine used by third-party developers. Epic in...
Read Full Article395 comments

iPhone 12 Pro Likely to Ship With 60Hz Display, But Launch Delay to Add 120Hz Possible

Monday August 24, 2020 9:03 am PDT by
Apple may delay the iPhone 12 Pro launch due to supply chain issues with the 120Hz display, or face cancelling the feature entirely, according to display analyst Ross Young and leaker Jon Prosser. Young explained via a Tweet that Apple is facing supply chain issues with obtaining 120Hz display driver ICs for the iPhone 12 Pro, even though it can get the correct 120Hz panels. Apple would,...
Read Full Article197 comments

Alleged Screenshots From iPhone 12 Pro Max Settings Suggest 120Hz Display, LiDAR Functionality [Updated]

Tuesday August 25, 2020 3:03 pm PDT by
Screenshots said to be sourced from a test model of the upcoming 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max suggest the flagship device could feature a 120Hz display and a LiDAR Scanner. Shared by leaker Jon Prosser, the screenshots are said to be from a PVT (production validation test) model of the 6.7-inch iPhone. The settings have a toggle to enable "LiDAR" for "assisted auto focus and subject detection...
Read Full Article177 comments

Apple's Share Price Soars Past the $500 Mark

Monday August 24, 2020 6:32 am PDT by
After becoming the first U.S. company to reach a market capitalization of $2 trillion last week, Apple's stock continues to soar as investors pour money into the company. Apple's stock officially opened this morning above the $500 mark, up another 3.5% to $515. Apple and other tech heavyweights have seen their share prices rise significantly since market lows in March, with Apple more than...
Read Full Article93 comments

Facebook Says Apple's iOS 14 Anti-Tracking Features Will Cut 50% of its Audience Network Ad Revenue

Wednesday August 26, 2020 9:22 am PDT by
Facebook today warned advertisers that Apple's upcoming anti-tracking tools could cause a more than 50 percent drop in Audience Network publisher revenue due to the removal of personalization from ads within apps. In a blog post, Facebook said that it does not collect the identifier from advertisers (IDFA) from Facebook-owned apps on iOS 14 devices, as Apple added a feature that requires...
Read Full Article226 comments

Apple's Marina Bay Sands Retail Store to Open Soon in Singapore

Monday August 24, 2020 2:05 am PDT by
Apple today announced the imminent opening of Apple Marina Bay Sands, its third and arguably most distinctive retail store in the country of Singapore. Image credit: Today Apple Marina Bay Sands has a unique dome-like design unlike any other Apple store. The spherical structure sits on a body of water that was previously occupied by the mega-nightclub Avalon on Singapore's Marina Bay, home to ...
Read Full Article55 comments

The Best Features in Samsung's New Galaxy Note20 That Apple Should Adopt

Monday August 24, 2020 2:37 pm PDT by
Samsung at the beginning of August introduced its new flagship Galaxy Note20 smartphone, which will compete with Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 models. We're going to do an in-depth comparison when the iPhone 12 comes out, but for now, we thought we'd take a look at the new Galaxy Note20 to highlight some of its best features. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Many of...
Read Full Article88 comments