Apple Newsroom Redesigned With Emphasis on Featured Stories, Shares Profile of Alabama Teacher Portrice Warren

Apple Newsroom today received a redesign with an emphasis on featured stories and shared a new profile of educator Portice Warren.



The profile highlights how Warren, a fourth grade science and social studies teacher in Birmingham, Alabama, will be using Apple tools and resources likes the Everyone Can Code curriculum and Clips app to provide remote learning to her students this year.

"Planning is going to be a key factor for me as an educator, but I know Apple resources are helping give me the roadmap I can take moving forward with my students," said Warren. "I also know I have to keep myself balanced, because I'm going to have 64 students and 100-plus parents that I'm going to have to be a source of encouragement for."

Warren is one of nearly 500 educators who participated in a virtual coding academy this summer as part of Apple's Community Education Initiative, designed to bring coding, creativity, and workforce development opportunities to communities that are traditionally underrepresented in technology, according to Apple.

"Ten years from now, I want my students to look back and see the powerful impact remote learning had on them, and that it was a positive transition," added Warren. "There are going to be a lot of challenges, but I won't let my students fall through the cracks. I know there is going to be a lot of hard work involved, but in the long run it will pay off. And that investment in their future is my purpose."