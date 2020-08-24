Apple Confirms iPhone SE is Now 'Assembled in India' For Local Customers

Apple today confirmed that its second-generation iPhone SE is now being assembled in India for orders placed within the country.

In a statement shared with The Times of India, Apple said "iPhone SE packs our most powerful chip into our most popular size at our most affordable price and we're excited to be making it in India for our local customers."



The new iPhone SE is being assembled by Wistron at its facility in Bengaluru, according to the report. Wistron also assembles iPhone 7 models in India, and in the past, it has assembled the original iPhone SE and the iPhone 6s in the country. Last week, it was reported that Wistron could start assembling iPhone 12 models in India next year as well.

Apple's largest manufacturing partner Foxconn has also made a push into India, where it now assembles iPhone 11 and iPhone XR models.

Wistron and Foxconn are among a growing number of Apple suppliers that have shifted more production to countries like India and Vietnam amid the U.S.-China trade war. Foxconn, which reportedly plans to invest up to $1 billion to expand its Indian operations, recently said that China's "days as the world's factory are done."

Foxconn and Pegatron are among several companies eyeing new factories in Mexico as well, possibly for iPhone assembly, according to Reuters.