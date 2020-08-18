Apple Provides More Details About Independent Repair Provider Program for Macs
Apple this week announced that it has expanded its Independent Repair Provider Program to include Mac repairs. Apple has since outlined further details about the initiative in an internal document obtained by MacRumors.
The internal document states the following:
- Qualifying repair shops can gain access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training starting August 17
- The program covers all Mac models
- The program is limited to out-of-warranty Mac repairs
- Examples of components eligible for repair include the display, logic board, and top case, the latter of which includes the keyboard, trackpad, speakers, and battery
- Participating repair shops must have Apple-certified technicians perform the repairs
- Participating repair shops are not permitted to offer whole-unit replacements for Macs
- Participating repair shops cannot ship Macs to an Apple repair center
Apple first launched the program for out-of-warranty iPhone repairs in the United States last year and expanded it to Canada and Europe last month. Apple's website has more details, but it has yet to be updated to reflect the inclusion of Mac repairs.