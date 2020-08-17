App Recap: Heart Reports, HibiDo, and Weather on the Way

In this week's App Recap, we've highlighted health and fitness app "Heart Reports," productivity app "HibiDo: To-Do List & Notes," and weather app "Weather on the Way" as three apps that are worth checking out.

Apps to Check Out

Heart Reports (iOS, $1.99) - Heart Reports is an app that lets users generate reports based on data from the Health app. Several forms of data can be aggregated into a report like heart rate, number of steps, sleep time, calories burned, blood sugar and pressure (if entered into the Health app), and more. As for privacy, all data is handled offline within the app. Heart Reports provides an easy way to export data, as all generated reports can be created and stored in either a PDF or a CSV file.

HibiDo: To-Do List & Notes (iOS, Subscription) - HibiDo features an easy way to manage tasks and notes together in a single app. Reminders can be customized with a deadline, priority flag, checklist, note, or by being designated as a recurring task. Users can subscribe to the app's premium version priced at $1.49 per month or $15.99 per year to access collaboration and sharing features, a sync across multiple devices, automatic note backup, and the creation of an unlimited number of tasks and notes.

Weather on the Way (iOS, Subscription) - Weather on the Way lets users enter a start and end point for a trip, and the app will intelligently display detailed weather information like temperature, precipitation, and wind speed at any point. This can be useful when planning for the best possible time to travel. Once trip details have been entered, users can select a route with the best weather. The app's developers have emphasized the importance of user privacy, as the app doesn't collect any personal information as well as location or driving route data. Weather on the Way is free to download, but some features like alternative routes, road visibility, wind speed, and UV index are limited subscribed of the app's Pro plan. The Pro plan is available in monthly and annual subscription options as well as a lifetime purchase priced at $0.99, $9.99, and $29.99 respectively.

Are you using a great new app we've missed? Let us know in the comments and we'll check it out for next week's App Recap. Are you a developer of a unique app you'd like us to consider? Send us a message through our tip line at the top of the page and we'll check it out.