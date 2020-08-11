Deals: AirPods Pro Available for $219.99 on Verizon

Verizon's popular deal on the AirPods Pro has returned this week, allowing you the chance to get Apple's Bluetooth headphones for $219.99, down from an original price of $249.99. We've occasionally seen the AirPods Pro dip to lower prices at smaller retailers, but this remains the most consistent sale on the noise-cancelling headphones and is the best around online right now.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This time, the discount on Verizon has been automatically applied, so all you have to do is add the AirPods Pro to your cart and check out to get the deal. Verizon supports free two day shipping, and some retail stores are offering same-day pick-up for some locations across the United States.

AirPods Pro are Apple's high-end headphones, with support for Active Noise Cancellation. The AirPods Pro also have overall better sound quality than the AirPods, and custom silicone ear-tips that provide a more snug fit for different ear sizes.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.