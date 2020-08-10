Apple Ranked Twelfth in Fortune Global 500 for Revenue, Third for Profit

Apple has ranked third in the annual Fortune Global 500 list of the world's largest companies for profit, and twelfth for revenue.

This year's Fortune Global 500 companies' operating income reached a record high of $33 trillion, close to the combined GDP of China and the United States. Together, this year's Fortune Global 500 companies employ 69.9 million people worldwide and are represented by 32 countries. Wal-Mart was again the world's largest company, for the seventh consecutive year.

Apple's revenue is reported as $260.174 billion, of which $55.256 billion is profit. Apple was only surpassed in profits by investment firm Berkshire Hathaway and oil company Saudi Aramco. Interestingly, Berkshire Hathaway has a 5.7% stake in Apple, which accounts for more than a fifth of its entire value.

In spite of a slight downturn for Apple in the last financial year, Fortune remains positive about Apple's ability to make money. iPhone continues to dominate sales, although subscriptions are rapidly becoming an important part of Apple's business model.

Mighty Apple dipped a smidge in 2019, down 2% to $260 billion in sales. The computer and phone maker's ability to make money cushioned the blow. Apple earned $55 billion. Three categories tell the story of Apple's sales doldrums. ‌iPhone‌ sales, 55% of Apple's total, fell 14%. Increases in sales of services like streaming and subscriptions, 18% of the total, grew 16%. And wearables (AirPods and Watches) and other non-phone accessories (iPods, HomePods, and Beats products) leapt 41%, but account for only 9% of the pie.

Apple is estimated to currently have 137,000 employees, and recently reported record third fiscal quarter revenue of $59.7 billion and net quarterly profit of $11.25 billion.

Apple has ranked in the Fortune Global 500 top 20 since 2013. Last year, the company ranked one place higher for both revenue and profit. In May, Apple ranked fourth in the Fortune 500 list of America's largest companies. Apple has now ranked in the top five for seven consecutive years.