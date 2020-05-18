Apple Ranks Fourth in Annual Fortune 500 List of America's Largest Companies

Apple has ranked fourth in the annual Fortune 500 list of the largest companies in the United States by revenue, with $260.1 billion revenue in the 2019 fiscal year, trailing Walmart, Amazon, and ExxonMobil.

Mighty Apple dipped a smidge in 2019, both in terms of sales, down 2% to $260 billion, and in its ranking, from No. 3 to No. 4. The computer and phone maker’s ability to make money cushioned the blow. Apple earned $55 billion. Three categories tell the story of Apple’s sales doldrums. iPhone sales, 55% of Apple’s total, fell 14%. Increases in sales of services like streaming and subscriptions, 18% of the total, grew 16%. And wearables (AirPods and Watches) and other non-phone accessories (iPods, HomePods, and Beats products) leapt 41%, but account for only 9% of the pie.

Apple has now ranked in the top five for seven consecutive years, although it dropped one spot after finishing third in 2019. Other notable tech companies in this year's list include Google parent Alphabet in 11th, Microsoft in 21st, and Facebook in 46th.