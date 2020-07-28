Apple Highcross in Leicester Reopens Wednesday, First Time Since March All UK Stores Will Be Open

Apple Highcross in the British city of Leicester is set to reopen on Wednesday, which will mark the first time every Apple retail store in the United Kingdom has been open since the country's lockdown began in March in response to the global health crisis.



Michael Steeber on Twitter noted the change on Apple's Highcross store web page, which indicates the retail location will open on July 29 at 10:00 a.m.

Leicester became the first city in Britain to be placed in a local lockdown on June 29, after public health officials voiced concern at the city's alarming rise in coronavirus infection rates.

At the time, Leicester accounted for 10% of all positive infection results in the country, and the seven-day rate was three times higher than the next highest city. The rate is now less than half of what it was when extra restrictions were put in place.

Following a gradual easing of the city's lockdown restrictions, non-essential stores at Leicester's Highcross shopping center began to reopen on Monday. Safety measures remain in place, including a one-way system in the center, clear signs throughout the center reminding everyone of the need to social distance and to avoid shopping in large groups.

For its part, Apple continues to provide face masks to customers and check their temperature at all its brick-and-mortar stores, where it is limiting occupancy. There is also a renewed focus on Genius Support and Apple's one‑to‑one personalized services.