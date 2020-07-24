'The Lullaby of Life' Comes to Apple Arcade

This week's addition to the Apple Arcade subscription gaming service is "The Lullaby of Life," a new title from developer 1 Simple Game that explores the origins of life through a relaxing, immersive, sonic experience.

In The Lullaby of Life you are the catalyst for change in a universe currently inert but filled with potential.

Explore this amazing world that combines relaxation, dexterity and agility, and help it reach its maximum splendor using the power of music to make life bloom.

This adventure has no textual elements, and wearing headphones is highly recommended. Let’s write together a new story about the origin of life!