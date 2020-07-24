'The Lullaby of Life' Comes to Apple Arcade
This week's addition to the Apple Arcade subscription gaming service is "The Lullaby of Life," a new title from developer 1 Simple Game that explores the origins of life through a relaxing, immersive, sonic experience.
In The Lullaby of Life you are the catalyst for change in a universe currently inert but filled with potential.
Explore this amazing world that combines relaxation, dexterity and agility, and help it reach its maximum splendor using the power of music to make life bloom.
This adventure has no textual elements, and wearing headphones is highly recommended. Let’s write together a new story about the origin of life!
We're celebrating that we can finally share our newest launch 🥳🤩. The Lullaby of Life 🎵🎧! The excellent calm and immersive atmosphere is ideal for relaxing. Available only on #AppleArcade! 👉 https://t.co/YDAvPPUBZx pic.twitter.com/TmgPumKdw1 — 1 Simple Game (@1SimpleGame) July 24, 2020
"The Lullaby of Life" is available to Apple Arcade subscribers on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, as well as in the Mac App Store. Apple Arcade provides iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to over 100 games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month after a free one-month trial.