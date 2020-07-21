Google Maps Gains Docked Bikeshare Directions in 10 Cities

Google is rolling out new bike sharing information as part of its cycling route coverage in Google Maps. The new feature means users will be able to get directions using rented bikes from docked bike-share schemes like Divvy in Chicago and Santander Cycles in London.



The new functionality means it will be possible to get end-to-end navigation routes that include walking directions to get to the nearest bike dock, cycling directions to get from one dock to another, and then walking directions to your intended destination.



Starting today, when you look up biking directions, you’ll see end-to-end directions that include docked bikeshare information. Steps will include detailed walking directions to bikeshare stations near your starting point along with live bike availability, turn-by-turn cycling directions to the bikeshare station closest to your destination with live dock availability, and, finally, walking directions from there to your final destination. And, for some cities, Maps will show you links to open the relevant bikeshare app to book and unlock the bike.

The functionality is rolling out over the coming weeks, after which users will be able to find docked bike share directions in the following 10 cities:

Chicago, U.S. (Divvy/Lyft)

New York City, U.S. (Citi Bike/Lyft)

San Francisco Bay Area, U.S. (Bay Wheels/Lyft)

Washington, DC, U.S. (Capital Bikeshare/Lyft)

London, England (Santander Cycles/TfL)

Mexico City, Mexico (Ecobici)

Montreal, Canada (BIXI/Lyft)

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil (Bike Itaú)

São Paulo, Brazil (Bike Itaú)

Taipei and New Taipei City, Taiwan (YouBike)

Google introduced biking directions in Google Maps ten years ago, and it's now available in nearly 30 countries. In iOS 14, Apple Maps route mapping will also consider bike lanes and dedicated cycling paths, and take elevation into account. The functionality will debut in the U.S. in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay, and Shanghai in China.