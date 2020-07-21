Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages

Apple has including the ability to send inline replies to specific messages that appear in the conversation thread of a group chat.

iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

Car Keys
July

Unlock and start your car with your iPhone starting with iOS 13.6.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Function101 Offering Alternative Apple TV Remote Control for $30

by

Apple unveiled its ‌Siri‌ (or ‌Apple TV‌) Remote with touch surface in 2015 alongside the fourth-generation ‌Apple TV‌, and it's never been a particularly popular accessory.


Last year we saw Swiss telco Salt launch an alternative remote control for the Apple TV 4K set-top boxes that it includes in its domestic broadband TV bundle, and yesterday AppleInsider surfaced another potential alternative for anyone frustrated with Apple's native Remote.

Function101's "Button Remote for Apple TV" costs $30 and looks very similar to the Swiss model, but this one will be available in the U.S. later this month, providing another option for anyone watching one of the Salt models on eBay, where they sell at a hefty premium.

The Button Remote includes directional arrows in place of the Siri Remote's glass Touch surface, a power button in addition to a Menu button, along with separate volume and channel rockers and traditional media playback buttons. There's no Siri button included, however.

If that omission is a deal breaker but you can't live with Apple's own remote, you could always control your Apple TV using an iPhone or via your Apple Watch.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 13, tvOS 14
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
vidjahgamz
35 minutes ago at 06:56 am
Well folks -- this may be an instant purchase for me. Great alternative for when my Apple TV remote drives me up a wall.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
SkyRom
24 minutes ago at 07:07 am
I've noticed this to be a generational issue. My parents struggle with the touch/gesture functions that are incredibly intuitive to me. I also keep IR codes for some common soundbars/TVs in my settings in case I ever need to move the device, whereas some people might just get mad their "volume isn't working". In my experience, the voice capability in Apple TV isn't perfect, but its worlds better than Roku and most other competitors in usability. But the best upgrade to the Apple TV remote is still a $5 silicon cover to add some grip and keep people from holding it upside down in the dark.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
TravelsInBlue
17 minutes ago at 07:13 am


The Appletv remote is the greatest ever. Simple, easy to operate, gets it done. I hate those legacy remotes with all the buttons that you can't see in the dark, and practically have to study just to find a function. It is nice that you can use a conventional remote with AppleTV, I guess, for those who don't like the easy to use one

So... I take it you’re a fan of the MBP Touchbar as well?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Kornbeef24
34 minutes ago at 06:56 am
Useless without a CC button. It'd spend good money on a CC button, wife loves them and I can't stand them. Constantly getting toggled.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
ChromeAce
33 minutes ago at 06:57 am
OR you could just do what every power user does... add the TV device control into your existing Logitech Harmony universal remote and customize any button you like.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
EugW
31 minutes ago at 07:00 am


OR you could just do what every power user does... add the TV device control into your existing Logitech Harmony universal remote and customize any button you like.

Scrubbing is a problem with a button remote, whether it is a Logitech remote or likely the above Button Remote too. With the current software versions, fast forward and review do work but the speed maxes out at a relatively slow or at best moderate speed on button remotes. In order to get full speed scrubbing, you need to swipe on the Apple touch remote or an iPhone/iPad.

I know this because I prefer to use my Logitech Harmony remote over Apple's disaster of a remote. This mostly works, except if you want to get maximum scrubbing speed. BTW, it doesn't work properly with Apple's old button remote either.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Leaker Suggests New Apple Products Are 'Ready to Ship' Amid Rumors of Intel-Based iMac Refresh

Monday July 20, 2020 8:49 am PDT by
While it seems hard to believe, it has already been nearly a month since the WWDC 2020 keynote, where Apple unveiled its latest software updates and confirmed that it will be transitioning to Macs with custom-designed processors. A last-minute rumor suggested that Apple also planned to unveil a redesigned iMac with thinner bezels at the event, but there ended up being no hardware refreshes....
Read Full Article137 comments

Apple Releases iOS 13.6 With Car Key, Toggle to Turn Off Automatic Update Downloads, Audio Apple News+ Stories and More

Wednesday July 15, 2020 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.6, major updates that come more than a month after the launch of iOS and iPadOS 13.5.1. iOS and iPadOS 13.6 introduce new Health, Apple News, and software update features. The iOS and iPadOS 13.6 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has...
Read Full Article125 comments

Top Stories: Apple Warns About MacBook Webcam Covers, iOS 13.6 Released, Apple Hacked on Twitter

Saturday July 18, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
While much of our attention has been focused on iOS 14 over the past weeks, Apple was finishing up some final updates for the iOS 13 series of releases, and this week delivered iOS 13.6 and associated updates for other platforms to the public. New iOS features include audio stories for Apple News+, support for digital car keys, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article59 comments

Apple Card Now Appearing on Experian Credit Reports

Sunday July 19, 2020 10:15 pm PDT by
Apple Card users are reporting the credit card is now showing up on Experian credit file reports. Reporting of Apple Card information was previously limited to credit bureau TransUnion (via Reddit). Though not officially confirmed by Apple or Goldman Sachs, several Reddit users have noticed the creditor addition to their Experian credit reports. Some users, however, have not seen any credit...
Read Full Article36 comments

Apple's 2020 5G iPhones to Support Both Sub-6GHz and mmWave, But That Might Change in 2021

Monday July 20, 2020 10:04 am PDT by
Apple's 2020 iPhone lineup will feature 5G support for the first time, and several rumors have suggested that the new iPhones coming this year are expected to support both sub-6GHz and mmWave networks, which are two different 5G technologies that carriers are rolling out. mmWave, the fastest 5G technology, will be used in dense urban areas like major cities, while sub-6GHz networks will be...
Read Full Article45 comments

Logitech Launches New 'Folio Touch' Keyboard Case With Trackpad for 11-Inch iPad Pro

Thursday July 16, 2020 10:25 am PDT by
Logitech ">today announced the launch of the Logitech Folio Touch, a new keyboard case with trackpad designed for the 11-inch iPad Pro models released in 2018 and 2020. The Logitech Folio Touch is Logitech's first keyboard with trackpad designed for the iPad Pro and it serves as an alternative to Apple's own Magic Keyboard. Logitech previously released the Combo Touch, a keyboard with...
Read Full Article139 comments

Future Apple Pencil Could Have Sensor to Sample Colors From the Real World

Friday July 17, 2020 1:12 pm PDT by
Apple is exploring new Apple Pencil technology that could allow the device to sample colors from the real world to use in digital art, drawings, edits, and more, according to an Apple patent application published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office this week. Titled "Computer System With Color Sampling Stylus," the patent describes a computer stylus that "may have a color...
Read Full Article120 comments

macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Successfully Fixes USB 2.0 Issues Experienced by 2020 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Users

Thursday July 16, 2020 1:41 pm PDT by
macOS Catalina 10.15.6 successfully fixes a frustrating bug that prevented some USB 2.0 accessories from working properly with 2020 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, according to MacRumors readers and users on Reddit. Apple in the release notes for the macOS Catalina 10.15.6 update said that the update "resolves an issue where certain USB mouse and trackpads may lose connection," and...
Read Full Article61 comments

DigiTimes: Arm-Based 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air to Ship By End of 2020

Thursday July 16, 2020 4:03 am PDT by
Apple will release its first Arm-based 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air by the end of 2020, according to a new DigiTimes report today. Taiwan's supply chain will begin shipping backlit units (BLUs) and other components for the next-generation MacBooks in the third quarter of the year, which could be interpreted as meaning anytime between now and September. As Apple is set to release...
Read Full Article119 comments

Apple Releases watchOS 6.2.8 With Car Keys Support

Wednesday July 15, 2020 10:02 am PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 6.2.8, the 10th update to the watchOS 6 operating system that runs on modern Apple Watch models. watchOS 6.2.8 comes a month after the launch of watchOS 6.2.6, a security update. watchOS 6.2.8 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌Apple Watch‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the ‌Apple Watch‌...
Read Full Article39 comments