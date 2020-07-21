Function101 Offering Alternative Apple TV Remote Control for $30
Apple unveiled its Siri (or Apple TV) Remote with touch surface in 2015 alongside the fourth-generation Apple TV, and it's never been a particularly popular accessory.
Last year we saw Swiss telco Salt launch an alternative remote control for the Apple TV 4K set-top boxes that it includes in its domestic broadband TV bundle, and yesterday AppleInsider surfaced another potential alternative for anyone frustrated with Apple's native Remote.
Function101's "Button Remote for Apple TV" costs $30 and looks very similar to the Swiss model, but this one will be available in the U.S. later this month, providing another option for anyone watching one of the Salt models on eBay, where they sell at a hefty premium.
The Button Remote includes directional arrows in place of the Siri Remote's glass Touch surface, a power button in addition to a Menu button, along with separate volume and channel rockers and traditional media playback buttons. There's no Siri button included, however.
If that omission is a deal breaker but you can't live with Apple's own remote, you could always control your Apple TV using an iPhone or via your Apple Watch.
So... I take it you’re a fan of the MBP Touchbar as well?
The Appletv remote is the greatest ever. Simple, easy to operate, gets it done. I hate those legacy remotes with all the buttons that you can't see in the dark, and practically have to study just to find a function. It is nice that you can use a conventional remote with AppleTV, I guess, for those who don't like the easy to use one
Scrubbing is a problem with a button remote, whether it is a Logitech remote or likely the above Button Remote too. With the current software versions, fast forward and review do work but the speed maxes out at a relatively slow or at best moderate speed on button remotes. In order to get full speed scrubbing, you need to swipe on the Apple touch remote or an iPhone/iPad.
OR you could just do what every power user does... add the TV device control into your existing Logitech Harmony universal remote and customize any button you like.
I know this because I prefer to use my Logitech Harmony remote over Apple's disaster of a remote. This mostly works, except if you want to get maximum scrubbing speed. BTW, it doesn't work properly with Apple's old button remote either.