Monument Valley Developers Unveil New 'Alba: a Wildlife Adventure' Game Coming to iOS and macOS

Ustwo Games, the studio that created the popular Monument Valley and Assemble With Care games for iPhones and iPads, today unveiled a new upcoming title, "Alba: a Wildlife Adventure."

Little has been revealed about the game at this time, but it will feature titular character and activist Alba, with players able to experience a "Mediterranean Summer filled with friendship, family and nature" as Alba visits her grandparents to explore wildlife with her friend Ines.

Based on a description of the game, Alba sees an animal in danger and decides to do something about it, forming a wildlife league to save the animals of the island.

Alba: a Wildlife Adventure is set to be released this winter and it will be available for iOS, macOS, tvOS, PCs, and consoles.