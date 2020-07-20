Guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

Car Keys
July

Unlock and start your car with your iPhone starting with iOS 13.6.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
Monument Valley Developers Unveil New 'Alba: a Wildlife Adventure' Game Coming to iOS and macOS

by

Ustwo Games, the studio that created the popular Monument Valley and Assemble With Care games for iPhones and iPads, today unveiled a new upcoming title, "Alba: a Wildlife Adventure."


Little has been revealed about the game at this time, but it will feature titular character and activist Alba, with players able to experience a "Mediterranean Summer filled with friendship, family and nature" as Alba visits her grandparents to explore wildlife with her friend Ines.

Based on a description of the game, Alba sees an animal in danger and decides to do something about it, forming a wildlife league to save the animals of the island.

Alba: a Wildlife Adventure is set to be released this winter and it will be available for iOS, macOS, tvOS, PCs, and consoles.

Top Stories

EU Advertisers Criticize New App Tracking Privacy Controls in iOS 14

Friday July 3, 2020 3:44 am PDT by
A Google-backed group of European digital advertising associations has criticized Apple for requiring apps in iOS 14 to seek additional permission from users before tracking them across other apps and websites, reports Reuters. Sixteen marketing associations, some of which are backed by Facebook and Alphabet's Google, faulted Apple for not adhering to an ad-industry system for seeking user...
Read Full Article241 comments

Apple Releases iOS 13.6 With Car Key, Toggle to Turn Off Automatic Update Downloads, Audio Apple News+ Stories and More

Wednesday July 15, 2020 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.6, major updates that come more than a month after the launch of iOS and iPadOS 13.5.1. iOS and iPadOS 13.6 introduce new Health, Apple News, and software update features. The iOS and iPadOS 13.6 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has...
Read Full Article125 comments

Logitech Launches New 'Folio Touch' Keyboard Case With Trackpad for 11-Inch iPad Pro

Thursday July 16, 2020 10:25 am PDT by
Logitech ">today announced the launch of the Logitech Folio Touch, a new keyboard case with trackpad designed for the 11-inch iPad Pro models released in 2018 and 2020. The Logitech Folio Touch is Logitech's first keyboard with trackpad designed for the iPad Pro and it serves as an alternative to Apple's own Magic Keyboard. Logitech previously released the Combo Touch, a keyboard with...
Read Full Article136 comments

DigiTimes: Arm-Based 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air to Ship By End of 2020

Thursday July 16, 2020 4:03 am PDT by
Apple will release its first Arm-based 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air by the end of 2020, according to a new DigiTimes report today. Taiwan's supply chain will begin shipping backlit units (BLUs) and other components for the next-generation MacBooks in the third quarter of the year, which could be interpreted as meaning anytime between now and September. As Apple is set to release...
Read Full Article117 comments

macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Successfully Fixes USB 2.0 Issues Experienced by 2020 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Users

Thursday July 16, 2020 1:41 pm PDT by
macOS Catalina 10.15.6 successfully fixes a frustrating bug that prevented some USB 2.0 accessories from working properly with 2020 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, according to MacRumors readers and users on Reddit. Apple in the release notes for the macOS Catalina 10.15.6 update said that the update "resolves an issue where certain USB mouse and trackpads may lose connection," and...
Read Full Article61 comments

Top Stories: Apple Warns About MacBook Webcam Covers, iOS 13.6 Released, Apple Hacked on Twitter

Saturday July 18, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
While much of our attention has been focused on iOS 14 over the past weeks, Apple was finishing up some final updates for the iOS 13 series of releases, and this week delivered iOS 13.6 and associated updates for other platforms to the public. New iOS features include audio stories for Apple News+, support for digital car keys, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article59 comments

Apple Previews New Emoji Coming in 2020 Like Ninja, Piñata, Bubble Tea, Dodo, Tamale and More

Thursday July 16, 2020 2:21 pm PDT by
Tomorrow marks World Emoji Day, and in celebration of the event, Apple has shared a preview of upcoming 2020 emojis that will be added to iPhones, iPads, and Macs with Emojipedia. Emojis coming in 2020 are part of the Emoji 13 update, which includes the following emoji options: Faces - Smiling Face with Tear, Disguised Face People - Ninja, Person in Tuxedo, Woman in Tuxedo, Person...
Read Full Article122 comments

Future Apple Pencil Could Have Sensor to Sample Colors From the Real World

Friday July 17, 2020 1:12 pm PDT by
Apple is exploring new Apple Pencil technology that could allow the device to sample colors from the real world to use in digital art, drawings, edits, and more, according to an Apple patent application published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office this week. Titled "Computer System With Color Sampling Stylus," the patent describes a computer stylus that "may have a color...
Read Full Article118 comments

Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.6 With New Apple News Features and Fix for USB Issue

Wednesday July 15, 2020 10:03 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Catalina 10.15.6, the sixth official update to the macOS Catalina operating system that was released in October 2019. macOS Catalina 10.15.6 comes over a month after the launch of macOS Catalina 10.15.5 with Battery Health Management features. ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.6 is a free update that can be downloaded from the Mac App Store using the Update feature in the ...
Read Full Article106 comments

Apple Releases watchOS 6.2.8 With Car Keys Support

Wednesday July 15, 2020 10:02 am PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 6.2.8, the 10th update to the watchOS 6 operating system that runs on modern Apple Watch models. watchOS 6.2.8 comes a month after the launch of watchOS 6.2.6, a security update. watchOS 6.2.8 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌Apple Watch‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the ‌Apple Watch‌...
Read Full Article39 comments