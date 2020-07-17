Guides
MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple-Themed Plush Pillow From Throwboy

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Throwboy to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a plush, squeezable version of a classic Apple product like an original iPhone, Classic Macintosh, iMac G3, original iPod, and more.


Throwboy has a collection of different plush pillow options modeled after Apple designs, with each pillow priced at $30 to $40. The main collection of Iconic pillows is meant to look like classic Apple devices including the 1984 original Macintosh, the 1998 ‌iMac‌ G3, the 2001 iPod, and the 2007 original ‌iPhone‌.


There are also other designs available from the Throwboy website like the classic Finder icon and the rainbow colored Spinning Wheel pillow modeled after the Mac's infamous wheel of death.


Each Throwboy pillow features intricate embroidery to match the detailing on the Apple product they're meant to look like. The 1998 pillow, modeled after the original ‌iMac‌ G3, features bright Bondi Blue fabric with details like the CD slot, power button, and more.


The 1984 pillow designed to look like the Classic Macintosh has a rainbow logo, floppy disk drive, and iconic square shape, and the 1977 Apple II pillow has embroidered keys, a rainbow logo, and other true to life detailing.


The 2001 pillow modeled after Apple's original iPod features click wheel embroidery, the 2007 pillow looks just like the original ‌iPhone‌ with thick black bezels and a white body, and the multi-colored spinning wheel pillow is a life size version of the Mac icon.


All of Throwboy's plushes are soft, huggable, and the ideal size to use as a throw pillow on a couch or a chair. The Iconic pillow collection is also a great gift idea that would be perfect for any Apple fan.


We have 10 of Throwboy's pillows to give away, and each winner will be able to pick their favorite pillow: ‌iMac‌ G3, iPod, Apple II, Classic Macintosh, Finder Icon, and original ‌iPhone‌. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Throwboy Giveaway

The contest will run from today (July 17) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 24. The winners will be chosen randomly on July 24 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

For those that want to purchase a pillow, Throwboy is offering a 15 percent discount with promo code "rumors" when checking out. The deal will be available until Sunday, July 19.

Top Stories

Apple Releases iOS 13.6 With Car Key, Toggle to Turn Off Automatic Update Downloads, Audio Apple News+ Stories and More

Wednesday July 15, 2020 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.6, major updates that come more than a month after the launch of iOS and iPadOS 13.5.1. iOS and iPadOS 13.6 introduce new Health, Apple News, and software update features. The iOS and iPadOS 13.6 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has...
Read Full Article122 comments

iPhone Users Who Experienced 'Batterygate' Can Now File to Receive Around $25 Settlement From Apple

Monday July 13, 2020 6:50 am PDT by
Earlier this year, Apple agreed to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit that accused the company of "secretly throttling" older iPhone models. Now, eligible iPhone owners are beginning to be notified about their legal rights and options. Under the proposed settlement, Apple will provide a cash payment of approximately $25 to each eligible iPhone owner who submits a claim, with its total payout ...
Read Full Article145 comments

Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.6 With New Apple News Features and Fix for USB Issue

Wednesday July 15, 2020 10:03 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Catalina 10.15.6, the sixth official update to the macOS Catalina operating system that was released in October 2019. macOS Catalina 10.15.6 comes over a month after the launch of macOS Catalina 10.15.5 with Battery Health Management features. ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.6 is a free update that can be downloaded from the Mac App Store using the Update feature in the ...
Read Full Article100 comments

DigiTimes: Arm-Based 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air to Ship By End of 2020

Thursday July 16, 2020 4:03 am PDT by
Apple will release its first Arm-based 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air by the end of 2020, according to a new DigiTimes report today. Taiwan's supply chain will begin shipping backlit units (BLUs) and other components for the next-generation MacBooks in the third quarter of the year, which could be interpreted as meaning anytime between now and September. As Apple is set to release...
Read Full Article110 comments

Five Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - July 2020

Tuesday July 14, 2020 2:34 pm PDT by
Apps created for Macs don't typically receive as much coverage as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, so we crated a series here at MacRumors to highlight interesting Mac apps worth checking out. This month's apps focus on productivity and feature great tools for working from home. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Twobird (Free) - Twobird is an email app from...
Read Full Article31 comments

iPhone 12 Could Ship With New Braided USB-C to Lightning Cable

Tuesday July 14, 2020 10:57 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 models could ship with a new Lightning to USB-C cable that includes a braided fabric design, according to leaked photos from ChargerLAB that surfaced on Weibo today (via Twitter users DuanRui and L0vetodream). The photos depict a USB-C to Lightning cable that has a braided design rather than the standard non-fabric design of the current cables. Apple has never...
Read Full Article165 comments

Logitech Launches New 'Folio Touch' Keyboard Case With Trackpad for 11-Inch iPad Pro

Thursday July 16, 2020 10:25 am PDT by
Logitech ">today announced the launch of the Logitech Folio Touch, a new keyboard case with trackpad designed for the 11-inch iPad Pro models released in 2018 and 2020. The Logitech Folio Touch is Logitech's first keyboard with trackpad designed for the iPad Pro and it serves as an alternative to Apple's own Magic Keyboard. Logitech previously released the Combo Touch, a keyboard with...
Read Full Article104 comments

Apple Releases tvOS 13.4.8 for Fourth and Fifth-Generation Apple TV Models

Wednesday July 15, 2020 10:01 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 13.4.8, the fifth update to the tvOS operating system that runs on the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models. tvOS 13.4.8 comes over a month after the launch of tvOS 13.4.5. tvOS 13.4.8, a free update, can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌ by going to System > Software Update. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have automatic...
Read Full Article12 comments

EU Advertisers Criticize New App Tracking Privacy Controls in iOS 14

Friday July 3, 2020 3:44 am PDT by
A Google-backed group of European digital advertising associations has criticized Apple for requiring apps in iOS 14 to seek additional permission from users before tracking them across other apps and websites, reports Reuters. Sixteen marketing associations, some of which are backed by Facebook and Alphabet's Google, faulted Apple for not adhering to an ad-industry system for seeking user...
Read Full Article237 comments

Apple's Twitter Account Hacked by Bitcoin Scammers

Wednesday July 15, 2020 2:02 pm PDT by
Apple's Twitter account has been breached by bitcoin scammers who have also hacked the Twitter accounts of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, and more. Apple users should be careful not to believe the fake tweet, which is a scam to collect bitcoin. Twitter has been deleting the fake tweets, but the scammers who have breached the accounts have been...
Read Full Article196 comments