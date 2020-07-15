Apple Releases New 13.4.8 Software for HomePod

Alongside of iOS and iPadOS 13.6, Apple today released new 13.4.8 software for the HomePod. According to Apple's release notes, the update brings no new features and instead focuses on "general improvements for stability and quality."
The new HomePod software comes two months after the release of the HomePod 13.4.5 software, which also included general improvements for stability and quality.
HomePod software is installed automatically on the HomePod, but the HomePod can also be manually updated by following the instructions in our HomePod update how to.