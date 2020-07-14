MacRumors Exclusive: Save Up to 30% on Anker's Best Wireless Chargers, USB-C Hubs, and More

Our newest partnership with Anker has kicked off this week, allowing MacRumors readers to save up to 30 percent on Anker's wall chargers, USB-C hubs, portable chargers, and wireless chargers on Amazon. Like our previous exclusive sales, you'll need to enter the relevant promo codes for each device in order to see the discounts.

Sales include a collection of useful Anker accessories, like the company's combination wall charger and 5,000 mAh power bank at $29.99, down from $39.99. If you're looking for a way to upgrade your MacBook workflow, Anker's 7-in-1 USB-C hub at $26.99, down from $35.99, is a solid addition to any home office workspace.



Wall Chargers

Hubs

Portable Chargers

Wireless Chargers

PowerWave Sense Pad Alloy - $27.99 with code MRANKER09, down from $35.99

PowerWave 10 Stand - $30.99 with code MRANKER73, down from $44.99

