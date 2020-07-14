MacRumors Exclusive: Save Up to 30% on Anker's Best Wireless Chargers, USB-C Hubs, and More
Our newest partnership with Anker has kicked off this week, allowing MacRumors readers to save up to 30 percent on Anker's wall chargers, USB-C hubs, portable chargers, and wireless chargers on Amazon. Like our previous exclusive sales, you'll need to enter the relevant promo codes for each device in order to see the discounts.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Sales include a collection of useful Anker accessories, like the company's combination wall charger and 5,000 mAh power bank at $29.99, down from $39.99. If you're looking for a way to upgrade your MacBook workflow, Anker's 7-in-1 USB-C hub at $26.99, down from $35.99, is a solid addition to any home office workspace.
Wall Chargers
- PowerPort Atom III Slim - $19.99 with code MRANKER45, down from $25.99
- PowerStrip Pad - $26.99 with code MRANKER67, down from $35.99
- PowerPort III Pod - $29.99 with code MRANKPOD, down from $39.99
Hubs
- PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub - $26.99 with code MRANKER346, down from $35.99
- PowerPort 5-in-1 USB-C Hub - $59.99 with code MRPOWERH, down from $75.99
Portable Chargers
- PowerCore Wireless 10,000 mAh - $26.99 with code MRANKER65, down from $35.99
- PowerCore Fusion 5,000 mAh Combo Wall Charger - $29.99 with code MRANKER24, down from $39.99
- PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh - $32.99 with code MRANKER31, down from $43.99
Wireless Chargers
- PowerWave Sense Pad Alloy - $27.99 with code MRANKER09, down from $35.99
- PowerWave 10 Stand - $30.99 with code MRANKER73, down from $44.99
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.