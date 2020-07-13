Deals: AirPods Pro Drop to New Low Price of $214.99 Today Only ($35 off)

There are a few notable deals happening today across Apple's line of AirPods devices, starting with a new low price on the AirPods Pro. At Woot, you can get a new pair of the noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones for $214.99, down from $249.99.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Woot's regular discount going on right now has the AirPods Pro priced at $224.99, but when you add the headphones to your cart and head to the checkout screen, you'll get an additional $10 off. This discount will only be valid today, and it's part of Woot's 16th birthday celebration sale.

The second deal is on Apple's AirPods with Wired Charging Case, priced at $134.00 at Amazon, down from $159.00. This is about $5 higher from the lowest price we've ever tracked, so it's still a solid deal and among the best available online right now.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.