Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta Right Now

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iPhone Buyer's Guide

In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard turns your iPad Pro into a notebook-style experience.

iOS 13 Battery Tips
Arm Macs Are Coming
iPhone SE Cases
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

Car Keys
July

Unlock and start your car with your iPhone starting with iOS 13.6.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple CEO Tim Cook's 2019 Compensation Totaled Over $133 Million

by

Apple CEO Tim Cook was the second highest paid CEO in the United States in 2019, according to Bloomberg's list of the highest paid CEOs and executives in 2019. Cook received compensation totaling $133,727,869 by Bloomberg's count.


Almost all of Cook's compensation was provided in the form of stock awards and related performance bonuses. As reported by the SEC earlier this year, Cook received a $3 million base salary with $7.7 million in incentives, with the rest coming from stock awards that vested during the year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was the number one highest paid CEO in the United States during the year, receiving close to $600 million. Charger Communications CEO Tom Rutledge, former acting CEO of CBS Joseph Ianniello, Chewy CEO Sumit Singh, and Blackstone Group COO Jonathan Gray all earned over $100 million.

As for other tech company executives, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai earned $86 million, Intel CEO Robert Swan earned $99 million, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella earned $77 million.

Cook regularly contributes to charity organizations and in the past said that he plans to give away the vast majority of his wealth.

Tag: Tim Cook

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
mashdots
35 minutes ago at 12:10 pm
Here's a bit better of a screenshot with some breakdowns.

I'm curious - whats the difference between option and stock awards?

Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
EldonChew
32 minutes ago at 12:14 pm
Quite underpaid considering he added 1 trillion to Apple's valuation since Steve stepped down
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
moshind
35 minutes ago at 12:10 pm
Well some people don’t need to worry about the ongoing pandemic and the economic crisis.....
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
fredrik9
34 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
Wow Musk earned a lot more! But $133 million is okay as a salary I guess. Not great but okay.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
konqerror
30 minutes ago at 12:16 pm


Well some people don’t need to worry about the ongoing pandemic and the economic crisis.....

How so? The overwhelming majority of compensation is stock-based (due to US tax laws). This means their wealth is highly tied to stock performance. Options are particularly sensitive, since if the stock price drops below the exercise price, the options are effectively worthless.


He's compensated more because you're paying more.

Stock-based compensation comes out of shareholder's pockets, via share dilution.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
centauratlas
34 minutes ago at 12:11 pm
"in the past said that he plans to give away the vast majority of his wealth."

While in general that may be good relevant questions are:
1. When will he give it away?
2. To whom will he give it? Will it be like Gates who gives to a foundation he controls?
3. Will it be like Gates, Buffett et al who are clamoring for higher estate taxes, yet will give remaining funds to their own foundations, thus avoiding all the taxes?

Charity is good, self-serving charity that is primarily virtue signaling while advocating for different treatment for others is less so.



...

I'm curious - whats the difference between option and stock awards?

Options are awards of options to purchase stock at a set price. Stock awards are giving actual stock.

So you could get 100 shares of APPL, and 100 options to purchase Apple during a 5 year period at $100/share (or whatever.)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iPhone 12 Sizes Compared with iPhone SE, 7, 8, SE 2, X, 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max [Update]

Tuesday July 7, 2020 6:49 pm PDT by
Apple is planning on launching the iPhone 12 this fall which is rumored to be coming in 3 different sizes: 5.4", 6.1" and 6.7". The middle size (6.1") matches up with the currently shipping iPhone 11, but the other two sizes will be entirely new. Over the weekend, there was some excitement about how well the new 5.4" iPhone 12 compares to the original iPhone SE. Those who have been hoping...
Read Full Article142 comments

Everything New in iOS 14 Beta 2: New Calendar Icon, Files Widget and More

Tuesday July 7, 2020 11:38 am PDT by
Apple today released the second beta of iOS 14 to developers for testing purposes, tweaking and refining some of the features that are coming in the update. Below, we've rounded up all of the changes that we found in the second beta. - Calendar icon - There's a new Calendar app icon in iOS 14 beta 2, with the day of the week abbreviated rather than spelled out. - Clock icon - The clock...
Read Full Article113 comments

Hands On With iPhone 12 Models Showing New Sizes and Design

Monday July 6, 2020 2:04 pm PDT by
Ahead of the launch of new iPhones we often see dummy models created based on leaked schematics and specifications, with those models designed to let case makers create cases for the new devices ahead of their release. We got our hands on a set of dummy models that represent the iPhone 12 lineup, giving us our first close look at the iPhone 4-style design and the different size options. Subscri ...
Read Full Article118 comments

Developer's Visual Comparison of macOS Catalina and Big Sur Offers Closer Look at Apple's UI Redesign for Macs

Tuesday July 7, 2020 4:00 am PDT by
macOS 11 Big Sur is the next major release of Apple's operating system for Mac, and following its preview at WWDC, one of the biggest discussions has revolved around the all-new user interface redesign. Developers are still learning what the impact the new UI will have on their apps, and with that in mind, app designer Andrew Denty has compiled an extensive visual comparison of the user...
Read Full Article159 comments

Analyst Believes iPhone 12 Pricing Will Start $50 Higher Even Without EarPods or Charger in Box

Wednesday July 8, 2020 9:35 am PDT by
Despite multiple reports indicating that Apple will not include EarPods or a wall charger with iPhone 12 models this year, one analyst believes that pricing will still increase slightly compared to the iPhone 11 lineup. In a research note provided to MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu forecasted that iPhone 12 pricing will start at $749 for a new 5.4-inch model, an increase of $50 over the base...
Read Full Article279 comments

14-Inch MacBook Pro With Mini-LED Display Expected to Enter Production in 2021

Wednesday July 8, 2020 7:51 am PDT by
Apple suppliers will begin competing to win manufacturing orders for new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Mini-LED displays in the first quarter of 2021, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. Rumors of a 14-inch MacBook Pro have surfaced since Apple replaced the 15-inch MacBook Pro with a new 16-inch model last year. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously said that...
Read Full Article94 comments

Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to Public Beta Testers

Thursday July 9, 2020 10:14 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first public betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 14 updates to its public beta testing group, two weeks after first providing the updates to developers after the WWDC keynote and a day after seeding the second developer betas. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS/‌iPadOS‌ 14 updates over the air after installing ...
Read Full Article189 comments

Apple's Arm-Based Macs With Apple Silicon Chips Will Support Thunderbolt

Wednesday July 8, 2020 3:14 pm PDT by
Apple is working on Macs that use its custom Apple-designed Apple Silicon chips instead of Intel chips, but Apple has committed to continuing to support Thunderbolt, reports The Verge. In a statement, an Apple spokesperson said that Apple's upcoming machines will offer support for Intel's Thunderbolt USB-C standard. "Over a decade ago, Apple partnered with Intel to design and develop...
Read Full Article208 comments

Apple Cuts iPhone Trade-In Values as iPhone 12 Launch Nears

Tuesday July 7, 2020 7:46 am PDT by
With just two months to go until the usual timeframe for Apple's iPhone launch events, Apple is cutting back on maximum trade-in values of previous-generation iPhones for those looking to upgrade to a new model. Maximum values on more recent models have dropped by $30–$50, while older models have generally dropped by $5–$20 with a few models seeing no change in value.iPhone XS Max: $500 to...
Read Full Article80 comments

Some iPhone Users Report Significant Battery Drain Due to Music App Background Activity in iOS 13.5.1

Wednesday July 8, 2020 1:49 am PDT by
A significant minority of iPhone users have taken to Apple's Support Communities and Reddit to report battery drain issues largely related to the Music app and high levels of background activity. Hundreds of users, many running iOS 13.5.1 on devices both new and old, are experiencing rapid battery drain when the Music app is not in use. In some cases, the background activity occurs over...
Read Full Article133 comments