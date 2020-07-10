Apple CEO Tim Cook's 2019 Compensation Totaled Over $133 Million
Apple CEO Tim Cook was the second highest paid CEO in the United States in 2019, according to Bloomberg's list of the highest paid CEOs and executives in 2019. Cook received compensation totaling $133,727,869 by Bloomberg's count.
Almost all of Cook's compensation was provided in the form of stock awards and related performance bonuses. As reported by the SEC earlier this year, Cook received a $3 million base salary with $7.7 million in incentives, with the rest coming from stock awards that vested during the year.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was the number one highest paid CEO in the United States during the year, receiving close to $600 million. Charger Communications CEO Tom Rutledge, former acting CEO of CBS Joseph Ianniello, Chewy CEO Sumit Singh, and Blackstone Group COO Jonathan Gray all earned over $100 million.
As for other tech company executives, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai earned $86 million, Intel CEO Robert Swan earned $99 million, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella earned $77 million.
Cook regularly contributes to charity organizations and in the past said that he plans to give away the vast majority of his wealth.
I'm curious - whats the difference between option and stock awards?
How so? The overwhelming majority of compensation is stock-based (due to US tax laws). This means their wealth is highly tied to stock performance. Options are particularly sensitive, since if the stock price drops below the exercise price, the options are effectively worthless.
Well some people don’t need to worry about the ongoing pandemic and the economic crisis.....
Stock-based compensation comes out of shareholder's pockets, via share dilution.
He's compensated more because you're paying more.
While in general that may be good relevant questions are:
1. When will he give it away?
2. To whom will he give it? Will it be like Gates who gives to a foundation he controls?
3. Will it be like Gates, Buffett et al who are clamoring for higher estate taxes, yet will give remaining funds to their own foundations, thus avoiding all the taxes?
Charity is good, self-serving charity that is primarily virtue signaling while advocating for different treatment for others is less so.
Options are awards of options to purchase stock at a set price. Stock awards are giving actual stock.
So you could get 100 shares of APPL, and 100 options to purchase Apple during a 5 year period at $100/share (or whatever.)