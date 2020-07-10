Apple CEO Tim Cook's 2019 Compensation Totaled Over $133 Million

Apple CEO Tim Cook was the second highest paid CEO in the United States in 2019, according to Bloomberg's list of the highest paid CEOs and executives in 2019. Cook received compensation totaling $133,727,869 by Bloomberg's count.



Almost all of Cook's compensation was provided in the form of stock awards and related performance bonuses. As reported by the SEC earlier this year, Cook received a $3 million base salary with $7.7 million in incentives, with the rest coming from stock awards that vested during the year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was the number one highest paid CEO in the United States during the year, receiving close to $600 million. Charger Communications CEO Tom Rutledge, former acting CEO of CBS Joseph Ianniello, Chewy CEO Sumit Singh, and Blackstone Group COO Jonathan Gray all earned over $100 million.

As for other tech company executives, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai earned $86 million, Intel CEO Robert Swan earned $99 million, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella earned $77 million.

Cook regularly contributes to charity organizations and in the past said that he plans to give away the vast majority of his wealth.