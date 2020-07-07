Apple Cuts iPhone Trade-In Values as iPhone 12 Launch Nears
With just two months to go until the usual timeframe for Apple's iPhone launch events, Apple is cutting back on maximum trade-in values of previous-generation iPhones for those looking to upgrade to a new model.
Maximum values on more recent models have dropped by $30–$50, while older models have generally dropped by $5–$20 with a few models seeing no change in value.
- iPhone XS Max: $500 to $450 (down $50)
- iPhone XS: $420 to $370 (down $50)
- iPhone XR: $300 to $270 (down $30)
- iPhone X: $320 to $280 (down $40)
- iPhone 8 Plus: $250 to $220 (down $30)
- iPhone 8: $170 (no change)
- iPhone 7 Plus: $150 to $130 (down $20)
- iPhone 7: $120 to $110 (down $10)
- iPhone 6s Plus: $100 (no change)
- iPhone 6s: $80 to $70 (down $10)
- iPhone 6 Plus: $50 to $45 (down $5)
- iPhone 6: $30 (no change)
- iPhone SE (1st generation): $30 (no change)
Apple uses a trade-in of an iPhone 8 Plus as its benchmark for advertising the net cost of the iPhone 11 on the front page of its website. As a result, the $30 decrease in value of the iPhone 8 Plus has increased Apple's advertised net price of the cheapest iPhone 11 models from $449 to $479. The iPhone 11 starts at $699 without trade-in.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
You'll always net more cash in pocket via private sale.
There are tradeoffs of course, so which option is "best" depends on the individual.
Hassle free. The second hand market is nothing like it was 4-5 years ago. You can probably get $100 more going eBay or craigslist (not including the XS max), but that isn't worth it to me personally.
Why anybody would trade them in is beyond me, you get more on eBay for a used iPhone.
You’re using “face” in caps, yet you’re hiding half of your face and still expect it to work? If you don’t care about having a safe authentication I recommend just disable all security on your phone.
Pretty sad scam selling $1000+ FACE ID iPhones that don't even work with a mask. :mad:
And of course you'd similarly demand that Touch ID screen work with gloves and with undiminished security? Right?
Unless there is Touch ID under the screen, I'm waiting another year in the current COVID environment.
Pretty sad scam selling $1000+ FACE ID iPhones that don't even work with a mask. :mad: