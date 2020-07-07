Apple Cuts iPhone Trade-In Values as iPhone 12 Launch Nears

With just two months to go until the usual timeframe for Apple's iPhone launch events, Apple is cutting back on maximum trade-in values of previous-generation iPhones for those looking to upgrade to a new model.



Maximum values on more recent models have dropped by $30–$50, while older models have generally dropped by $5–$20 with a few models seeing no change in value.

iPhone XS Max: $500 to $450 (down $50)

‌iPhone XS‌: $420 to $370 (down $50)

iPhone XR: $300 to $270 (down $30)

‌iPhone‌ X: $320 to $280 (down $40)

‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus: $250 to $220 (down $30)

‌iPhone‌ 8: $170 (no change)

‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus: $150 to $130 (down $20)

‌iPhone‌ 7: $120 to $110 (down $10)

‌iPhone‌ 6s Plus: $100 (no change)

‌iPhone‌ 6s: $80 to $70 (down $10)

‌iPhone‌ 6 Plus: $50 to $45 (down $5)

‌iPhone‌ 6: $30 (no change)

iPhone SE (1st generation): $30 (no change)



Apple uses a trade-in of an ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus as its benchmark for advertising the net cost of the iPhone 11 on the front page of its website. As a result, the $30 decrease in value of the ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus has increased Apple's advertised net price of the cheapest ‌iPhone 11‌ models from $449 to $479. The ‌iPhone 11‌ starts at $699 without trade-in.