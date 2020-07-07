Apple Pay Could Be Used to Make Payments With QR Codes in the Future
Code in iOS 14 suggests that Apple is working on a feature that would let users make payments with Apple Pay by scanning a QR code or barcode with the iPhone camera.
References to the feature were found in the Wallet app by 9to5Mac after updating to the second iOS 14 beta that was released today.
The feature for scanning a QR code does not work at this time, but it appears users will scan a QR code with the iPhone's camera to pay bills using an Apple Pay-compatible card stored in the Wallet app.
Apple did not announce this feature at WWDC and the implementation in the current beta is unfinished, so it may be something that's perhaps going to launch later in the year following the release of iOS 14.
i know you are kidding but it’s true. I did an internship in NYC and every 2 weeks I would get a check that I would have to carry across the city to my landlord. In the beginning i didn’t even know how that worked cuz I haven’t seen a check in my life before that. I thought it was a thing of the 80s
I heard they still use shells as currency.
well I heard people in the US still get their salary or pay rent with a check
I know that it's true that's why I wrote that :) It was a joke about US, not about your comment.
I think it may be intended for american sit down restaurants. Unlike restaurants in the rest of the world, the ones in the US have persistently refused to get wireless terminals that would allow them to process payments at the tables and instead continue to process the payments old-style away from the tables. Since that makes it impossible to use apple pay by tapping, Apple may as well be thinking of another way to allow the use of apple pay at american sit down restaurants.
That's actually a pretty smart idea. If you get a bill in the mail, just scan a QR code and pay with Apple Pay.
But do people really still do paper billing?
Of course be careful that someone hasn't placed a different QR code sticker over the one you are pointing at to redirect your payments elsewhere.
