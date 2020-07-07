Apple Pay Could Be Used to Make Payments With QR Codes in the Future

Code in iOS 14 suggests that Apple is working on a feature that would let users make payments with Apple Pay by scanning a QR code or barcode with the iPhone camera.



References to the feature were found in the Wallet app by 9to5Mac after updating to the second iOS 14 beta that was released today.

The feature for scanning a QR code does not work at this time, but it appears users will scan a QR code with the ‌iPhone‌'s camera to pay bills using an Apple Pay-compatible card stored in the Wallet app.

Apple did not announce this feature at WWDC and the implementation in the current beta is unfinished, so it may be something that's perhaps going to launch later in the year following the release of ‌iOS 14‌.