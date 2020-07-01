Spotify Launches $12.99 Premium Duo Plan for Couples

Following over a year of testing in select countries, Spotify is debuting a new subscription plan called Premium Duo, which costs $12.99 a month and allows two people who live under the same roof to share the one plan while owning separate Spotify accounts.



Duo costs $3 more than a single Premium membership, and given the new plan is aimed at couples and roommates, both users must live at the same address. Spotify requires a confirmation of address during the sign-up process, and the bill for the plan is sent to the person who sets up and purchases the Premium Duo account.

Premium Duo comes with an exclusive playlist called "Duo Mix," which Spotify regularly updates based on music that each user on the plan listens to and likes.

Duo Mix includes two versions: "Calm" for more mellow tracks and "Upbeat" for songs with a faster tempo. Additionally, the two members on Premium Duo are able to create playlists and share them with each other via a Shared Playlists feature.

Existing solo Premium members can upgrade to Premium Duo at any time without losing their existing account listening history or preferences. It's worth noting that a Family plan membership is only $2 more than Duo and supports up to six accounts. For more information on Premium Duo, head to the Spotify website.