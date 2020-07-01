Fourth of July Deals: Save on Apple Devices and Accessories Including HomePod, Anker Products, and More

This weekend is the Fourth of July holiday in the United States, and as the celebration approaches many of the most popular Apple-related product and accessory sites have introduced notable discounts. You'll find all of the best Fourth of July Apple deals in the lists below, and note that many of the sales will last through Saturday, July 4, unless otherwise stated.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Anker

Anker's newest Amazon sale includes discounts on wall chargers, wireless chargers, and accessories including eufy's robotic vacuums and the Nebula Apollo Mini Projector. Each of these discounts will expire on Sunday, July 5.

Wall Chargers

Wireless Charger

Miscellaneous

OWC

OWC has a new Firecracker 2020 event, including over 70 discounts on various accessories and Apple devices. The standout markdown during this sale is a new HomePod (White) for $207.60, down from $299.00.



This isn't quite the lowest we've ever seen for a new HomePod, which has previously been down to $197, but as of now OWC's discount is one of the best online. You'll get this HomePod in bulk packaging with an OWC warranty, but otherwise it is a brand new device.



eBay

eBay has a 20 percent off coupon code for its shoppers this Fourth of July. By entering the code PLUS20 you can save on select home and garden, tech, pool, sporting goods, and more through July 6. This discount is capped at a max of $100 taken off your order.



eBay's tech and home section includes a wide arrange of products, including JBL speakers, Dyson fans and vacuums, iPhones, MacBooks, 4K TV sets, and much more. Be sure to head to eBay's tech section to browse before the coupon expires. Shoppers should note that it can be used twice.



Adorama

Adorama's Fourth of July sale is mainly focusing on discounts on cameras and photography equipment. You can save on the Canon Ivy Cliq Instant Camera Printer ($59.00), the GoPro HERO8 ($299.00), and the Canon VIXIA Waterproof Camcorder ($249.00). Visit Adorama's website for the full list, and note that this sale will expire on Sunday, July 5.



B&H Photo

B&H Photo has a wide variety of discounts going on this Fourth of July. You can save on a previous-generation iPad Pro, Western Digital external hard drive, AirPods Pro, various computer monitors, and more. We've collected a few of these sales below.

Hyper

Accessory brand Hyper has a few discounts on its USB-C hubs for the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iPad Pro. These devices start at $39.99 and include savings of up to $20 off. Hyper's sales also include savings on wireless chargers, Lightning cables, and more. You can see all of the discounts on the company's website.



Bose

Bose is offering a few special offers on its wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers this week. You can also get free standard shipping on orders of $50 or more, with free return shipping.



JBL

JBL's Independence Day sale includes between 10 and 50 percent off Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones. You can get the popular JBL Pulse 4 for $149.95, down from $249.95 [also available at Amazon], or the JBL Tune 120TWS headphones for $79.95, down from $99.95.



The rest of the sale includes savings on loudspeakers and other portable Bluetooth speakers, so be sure to visit JBL's website before the deals expire.



Speck

At Speck you can get 20 percent off sitewide through July 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Free shipping is available on orders placed in the United States. There are some exclusions, including cases for the 2020 iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, Presidio Perfect Clear Series cases, and any products already on sale.



Miscellaneous