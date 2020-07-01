Apple Now Offering Radeon Pro W5500X for Mac Pro

Apple's Mac Pro can now be configured with a Radeon Pro W5550X with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, a graphics card option that's a step above the entry-level Radeon Pro 580X but not as expensive as the W5700X graphics card that Apple introduced as an option in April.



Upgrading a ‌Mac Pro‌ with the Radeon Pro W5550X costs an additional $200 over the base price of the machine.

The AMD Radeon Pro W5500X with 8GB of GDDR6 memory is based on AMD's RDNA architecture, featuring up to 5.6 teraflops of single-precision performance or 11.2 teraflops of half-precision computing. It supports up to four 4K displays, one 5K display, or one Pro Display XDR.

The Radeon Pro W5500X can also be purchased as a standalone half-height MPX Module for $600.