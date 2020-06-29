Deals: Apple's 2019 128GB iPod Touch Discounted to $274.99 on Amazon ($24 Off)

Amazon today is discounting Apple's 128GB iPod touch from 2019 to $274.99, down from $299.00. This discount is a match of the previous Amazon low price seen on this model of the iPod touch, and it's only available in the Silver color option.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple updated the iPod touch in May of 2019 with an improved processor, support for Group FaceTime, augmented reality capabilities, and more. The Wi-Fi iPod touch is a device focused on letting users listen to music via Apple Music and play games from the App Store or using Apple Arcade.

