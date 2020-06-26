MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Leather iPhone Case From Woolnut

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Woolnut to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a leather case designed for one of Apple's newer iPhones.



Woolnut makes a whole range of cases and sleeves for Apple's iPhones, iPads, and Macs, and has iPhone cases that fit the ‌iPhone‌ X, XS, XS Max, XR, 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.



Slim in fit and priced affordably at 32.50 to 40 euros or $36 to $45, Woolnut's ‌iPhone‌ cases are made from a high-quality vegetable retanned full-grain leather sourced from Scandinavia. The soft pebble-textured leather will age and darken over time, taking on a rich patina that's unique to each individual user, plus it provides grip.



Microfiber that matches the leather of the case lines the interior of the case to provide protection for the glass exterior of the ‌iPhone‌, and a leather lip extends over the edge of the ‌iPhone‌ to keep the display safe when it's face down.



Buttons remain covered but usable, and at the rear of the case, the leather frames the camera cutout while protecting the camera. The tapered design of the case leaves the Lightning port accessible, and wireless charging is supported.



Woolnut's cases are available in black, green, and cognac, depending on the ‌iPhone‌ model. We have 12 ‌iPhone‌ cases to give away, with the winner to pick a case that fits their ‌iPhone‌.



