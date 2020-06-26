Guides
Deals: Shop With Our Exclusive 30% Discount Code Across Zagg's Brands Before it Expires June 30

by

Earlier in June we kicked off a 30% sitewide sale in partnership with Zagg, and now that promotion is set to end next week on Tuesday, June 30. This includes sitewide discounts across Zagg, Mophie, Braven, Invisible Shield, iFrogz, Gear4, and Halo.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Zagg. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To get the discount, head to Zagg's website, browse for an item, add it to your cart, and when you do you'll notice a pop-up on the right where you can view your cart. Here you can enter the promo code MACRUMORS30 and click apply to see the 30 percent discount taken off the item in your cart. This coupon code will not work on items that have already been discounted, and can only be applied to regularly priced products.

Mophie and the rest of Zagg's brands have a wide variety of useful accessories for Apple products, including battery cases, Lightning and USB-C cables, Bluetooth headphones and speakers, and screen protectors. We've rounded up a few examples of the deals you can find on Mophie, Braven, Invisible Shield, and more in the list below.

Zagg Brands 30% Sale

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 2D27

Tuesday June 23, 2020 11:27 am PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the existing 2D15 firmware to 2D27. No details are available on what's included in the refreshed firmware at this time, but there have been ongoing complaints from AirPods Pro users about issues with Active Noise Cancellation and crackling or popping sounds. Apple is also adding a new spatial audio feature to the...
Read Full Article170 comments

First Look: See iOS 14 in Action With Home Screen Widgets, App Library, Subtle Call Alerts and More

Tuesday June 23, 2020 3:36 pm PDT by
Apple yesterday unveiled iOS 14, the newest version of the operating system designed for the iPhone, and we thought we'd go hands on with the new software to give MacRumors readers a sneak peek at all the features. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iOS 14 brings some useful new interface changes, including a revamped Home screen. Widgets have been redesigned, and for ...
Read Full Article84 comments

Phone Calls Will Finally Stop Taking Up the Entire Screen in iOS 14

Monday June 22, 2020 11:17 am PDT by
Apple today announced a small but long-awaited change being made in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14: incoming phone and FaceTime calls will no longer take up the entire screen, providing for a much less disruptive experience. iOS 14 is available in beta for registered Apple developers today, with a public beta to follow next month. The software update will be released to all users with an iPhone 6s or ...
Read Full Article110 comments

Rosetta Won't Support x86 Virtualization Apps Running Windows

Tuesday June 23, 2020 3:35 pm PDT by
Apple yesterday announced plans to build future Macs with its own custom silicon chips, and to ease the transition away from Intel processors, Apple revived the "Rosetta" feature that allowed PowerPC apps to run on Intel processors during the PowerPC to Intel transition. Now revived, Rosetta will allow users to run apps that contain x86_64 instructions on Apple silicon, which means...
Read Full Article557 comments

Kuo: 24-Inch iMac With New Design to Launch in Fourth Quarter of 2020

Monday June 22, 2020 10:04 pm PDT by
Apple plans to launch a 24-inch iMac with a new design in the fourth quarter of 2020, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors. Earlier this week, Kuo claimed that this redesigned iMac will be one of Apple's first two Mac models with a custom Arm-based processor, with the other being a future 13-inch MacBook Pro. Following years of rumors, Apple today confir...
Read Full Article155 comments

Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2020 in 13 Minutes

Monday June 22, 2020 3:57 pm PDT by
Today's digital WWDC keynote event was jam packed with announcements, with Apple debuting iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, and, most notably, its work on custom-designed chips that will be used in Macs in the future. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. For those that didn't have a chance to watch the keynote event and don't want to spend two hours...
Read Full Article44 comments

List of Macs Compatible With macOS Big Sur

Monday June 22, 2020 3:46 pm PDT by
Apple today previewed macOS Big Sur with redesigned interfaces such as the Dock and Notification Center, the addition of a Control Center, several improvements to core apps like Safari and Messages, and much more. macOS Big Sur is available in beta for registered Apple developers starting today, with a public beta to follow next month. The free software update will be released to all users...
Read Full Article193 comments

Barclays on iPhone 12 Lineup: No EarPods in Box and Possibly Not Even a Charger

Thursday June 25, 2020 6:48 am PDT by
Apple is widely expected to release four new iPhone 12 models later this year, and ahead of time, analysts at British bank Barclays have outlined their expectations for the devices based on discussions with multiple Apple suppliers. In a research note obtained by MacRumors, the Barclays analysts said that iPhone 12 models will not come with EarPods in the box, in line with a prediction...
Read Full Article215 comments

First Look: macOS Big Sur With Redesign, Safari Updates, New Messages App and More

Wednesday June 24, 2020 2:25 pm PDT by
Apple on Monday unveiled macOS Big Sur, the newest version of macOS that's going to be released in the fall. Named after Big Sur, California, renown for its scenery, the new update features a fresh, clean design along with some useful new features. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We went hands-on with macOS Big Sur in our latest YouTube video, giving MacRumors...
Read Full Article189 comments

iOS 14 Tidbits and Hidden Features: Privacy Updates, Emoji Picker, New Dark Sky Weather Forecasts and More

Monday June 22, 2020 2:27 pm PDT by
Apple today unveiled iOS 14 with major new features like widgets for the Home screen, App Clips, a new App Library view that shows you all of your apps at a glance, new @mentions and pinned chats in Messages, Maps updates, and more, but there are also tons of smaller changes and tweaks that went unmentioned. Below, we've rounded up many of the minor updates and feature changes that Apple has ...
Read Full Article76 comments