Deals: Shop With Our Exclusive 30% Discount Code Across Zagg's Brands Before it Expires June 30

Earlier in June we kicked off a 30% sitewide sale in partnership with Zagg, and now that promotion is set to end next week on Tuesday, June 30. This includes sitewide discounts across Zagg, Mophie, Braven, Invisible Shield, iFrogz, Gear4, and Halo.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Zagg. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To get the discount, head to Zagg's website, browse for an item, add it to your cart, and when you do you'll notice a pop-up on the right where you can view your cart. Here you can enter the promo code MACRUMORS30 and click apply to see the 30 percent discount taken off the item in your cart. This coupon code will not work on items that have already been discounted, and can only be applied to regularly priced products.

Mophie and the rest of Zagg's brands have a wide variety of useful accessories for Apple products, including battery cases, Lightning and USB-C cables, Bluetooth headphones and speakers, and screen protectors. We've rounded up a few examples of the deals you can find on Mophie, Braven, Invisible Shield, and more in the list below.



Zagg Brands 30% Sale

