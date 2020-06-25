Deals: Get a New HomePod for $197.60 at OWC ($101 Off)

OWC is back this week with a new discount on Apple's HomePod, offering the White version of the smart speaker for $197.60, down from an original price of $299.00. OWC's price on the HomePod is typically at $208.00, but you'll see an instant rebate of $10.40 after you place the device in your cart.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with OWC. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Likewise, the Space Gray HomePod is available for $198.80, down from $299.00. Similar to previous HomePod sales at OWC, these devices are brand-new, but they come in non-retail packaging.
This means that you'll receive a new HomePod in a nondescript box, not in Apple's own packaging. Additionally, these HomePods are covered under one year of OWC's Fulfilled Limited Warranty instead of Apple's warranty coverage.
In terms of a new version of Apple's smart speaker, these prices are some of the lowest that we've ever tracked. In recent weeks, the best sale was at Best Buy, where a HomePod was priced at $199.99.
To keep track of ongoing discounts, we track the best deals on HomePod every week, so be sure to bookmark our guide if you're on the hunt for solid HomePod discounts.
OWC/MacSales has been around forever. Here's a thread from 2010:
Not familiar with ‘OWC’ at all. Anyone have feedback on their reliability/customer ratings?
https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/is-owc-a-reliable-source-for-upgrading-ram-harddrive-etc-yourself.1041879/