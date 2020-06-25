Deals: Get a New HomePod for $197.60 at OWC ($101 Off)

OWC is back this week with a new discount on Apple's HomePod, offering the White version of the smart speaker for $197.60, down from an original price of $299.00. OWC's price on the HomePod is typically at $208.00, but you'll see an instant rebate of $10.40 after you place the device in your cart.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with OWC. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Likewise, the Space Gray HomePod is available for $198.80, down from $299.00. Similar to previous HomePod sales at OWC, these devices are brand-new, but they come in non-retail packaging.

This means that you'll receive a new HomePod in a nondescript box, not in Apple's own packaging. Additionally, these HomePods are covered under one year of OWC's Fulfilled Limited Warranty instead of Apple's warranty coverage.

In terms of a new version of Apple's smart speaker, these prices are some of the lowest that we've ever tracked. In recent weeks, the best sale was at Best Buy, where a HomePod was priced at $199.99.

To keep track of ongoing discounts, we track the best deals on HomePod every week, so be sure to bookmark our guide if you're on the hunt for solid HomePod discounts.

