Guides
Arm Macs Are Coming

Upcoming transition to Apple Silicon announced at WWDC 2020.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide

In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard turns your iPad Pro into a notebook-style experience.

iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
Apple Watch Buyer's Guide
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June

macOS Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

Car Keys
July

Unlock and start your car with your iPhone starting with iOS 13.6.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Deals: Get a New HomePod for $197.60 at OWC ($101 Off)

by

OWC is back this week with a new discount on Apple's HomePod, offering the White version of the smart speaker for $197.60, down from an original price of $299.00. OWC's price on the HomePod is typically at $208.00, but you'll see an instant rebate of $10.40 after you place the device in your cart.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with OWC. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Likewise, the Space Gray HomePod is available for $198.80, down from $299.00. Similar to previous HomePod sales at OWC, these devices are brand-new, but they come in non-retail packaging.

$101 OFF
HomePod for $197.60

This means that you'll receive a new HomePod in a nondescript box, not in Apple's own packaging. Additionally, these HomePods are covered under one year of OWC's Fulfilled Limited Warranty instead of Apple's warranty coverage.

In terms of a new version of Apple's smart speaker, these prices are some of the lowest that we've ever tracked. In recent weeks, the best sale was at Best Buy, where a HomePod was priced at $199.99.

To keep track of ongoing discounts, we track the best deals on HomePod every week, so be sure to bookmark our guide if you're on the hunt for solid HomePod discounts.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
arn
30 minutes ago at 06:45 am


Not familiar with ‘OWC’ at all. Anyone have feedback on their reliability/customer ratings?

OWC/MacSales has been around forever. Here's a thread from 2010:

https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/is-owc-a-reliable-source-for-upgrading-ram-harddrive-etc-yourself.1041879/
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Phone Calls Will Finally Stop Taking Up the Entire Screen in iOS 14

Monday June 22, 2020 11:17 am PDT by
Apple today announced a small but long-awaited change being made in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14: incoming phone and FaceTime calls will no longer take up the entire screen, providing for a much less disruptive experience. iOS 14 is available in beta for registered Apple developers today, with a public beta to follow next month. The software update will be released to all users with an iPhone 6s or ...
Read Full Article107 comments

WWDC 2020: Complete Transcript of Apple's Keynote with iOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and More

Monday June 22, 2020 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's first-ever all-online Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 14, macOS 10.16, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14, as well as an announcement about Apple's long-rumored transition of its Mac lineup from Intel processors to Apple-designed...
Read Full Article1303 comments

Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 2D27

Tuesday June 23, 2020 11:27 am PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the existing 2D15 firmware to 2D27. No details are available on what's included in the refreshed firmware at this time, but there have been ongoing complaints from AirPods Pro users about issues with Active Noise Cancellation and crackling or popping sounds. Apple is also adding a new spatial audio feature to the...
Read Full Article156 comments

Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2020 in 13 Minutes

Monday June 22, 2020 3:57 pm PDT by
Today's digital WWDC keynote event was jam packed with announcements, with Apple debuting iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, and, most notably, its work on custom-designed chips that will be used in Macs in the future. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. For those that didn't have a chance to watch the keynote event and don't want to spend two hours...
Read Full Article43 comments

First Arm-Based Macs to Be 13-Inch MacBook Pro and Redesigned iMac, Launches Coming in Late 2020 or Early 2021

Sunday June 21, 2020 9:18 am PDT by
Apple plans to introduce its Arm-based custom designed chips for Macs at WWDC, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to investors today, agreeing with an earlier report from Bloomberg. Kuo says that the first Mac models to adopt Arm-based chips will be the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and an iMac with a redesigned form factor, with Apple planning to launch the new models in the in fourth...
Read Full Article407 comments

First Look: See iOS 14 in Action With Home Screen Widgets, App Library, Subtle Call Alerts and More

Tuesday June 23, 2020 3:36 pm PDT by
Apple yesterday unveiled iOS 14, the newest version of the operating system designed for the iPhone, and we thought we'd go hands on with the new software to give MacRumors readers a sneak peek at all the features. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iOS 14 brings some useful new interface changes, including a revamped Home screen. Widgets have been redesigned, and for ...
Read Full Article83 comments

iOS 14 Announced With All-New Home Screen Design Featuring Widgets, App Library, and More

Monday June 22, 2020 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 14, which features an all-new home screen design with widgets and a new App Library view, plus much more. Widgets Widgets can be pinned in different sizes on any home screen page, providing useful information at a glance. Users can also create a Smart Stack of widgets, which uses machine learning to surface the right widget based on time, location, and activity....
Read Full Article127 comments

List of Macs Compatible With macOS Big Sur

Monday June 22, 2020 3:46 pm PDT by
Apple today previewed macOS Big Sur with redesigned interfaces such as the Dock and Notification Center, the addition of a Control Center, several improvements to core apps like Safari and Messages, and much more. macOS Big Sur is available in beta for registered Apple developers starting today, with a public beta to follow next month. The free software update will be released to all users...
Read Full Article181 comments

Leaker Predicts WWDC Details: A14, macOS Big Sur, Redesigned UI, iPadOS Improved Hand Writing

Sunday June 21, 2020 10:27 pm PDT by
In a last minute series of tweets, leaker L0vetodream has posted a number of last minute predictions about WWDC 2020. Apple's WWDC kicks off on Monday morning with a live stream. A previous series of rumors suggested we'd see no new hardware at WWDC, which @L0vetodream agrees with saying "There will be no hardware...
Read Full Article121 comments

iOS 14 Tidbits and Hidden Features: Privacy Updates, Emoji Picker, New Dark Sky Weather Forecasts and More

Monday June 22, 2020 2:27 pm PDT by
Apple today unveiled iOS 14 with major new features like widgets for the Home screen, App Clips, a new App Library view that shows you all of your apps at a glance, new @mentions and pinned chats in Messages, Maps updates, and more, but there are also tons of smaller changes and tweaks that went unmentioned. Below, we've rounded up many of the minor updates and feature changes that Apple has ...
Read Full Article73 comments