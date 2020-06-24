Apple Sharing Daily WWDC Highlights in Quick Event Recaps

Apple's digital only Worldwide Developers Conference is taking place this week. Monday was the keynote event, but Apple is hosting engineering sessions and sharing videos on the new software updates all week long.

There's quite a bit going on with the dozens of different sessions that developers can watch in the Apple Developer app or the Apple Developer website, so Apple has been providing bite-sized daily recaps with the important highlights.

The day two video, shared this morning, highlights WidgetKit, which will let developers create widgets that can be used in the Today view and on the Home Screen of the iPhone , and App Clips, small bits of an app you can experience for quick interactions without the need to download a full app.

It also covers creating expansive and dynamic interfaces for iPad apps, the new Accessibility features introduced in 2020, and a neat new feature that lets developers take advantage of hand and body pose detection for interacting with the ‌iPhone‌ without touching the display.

The video includes a sneak peek at upcoming sessions, which include CarPlay templates, speeding up test results, and a new Game Center experience.

Apple also shared a day 1 video in the same quick recap theme, going over key iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and watchOS 7 features, as well as highlighting Apple's big chip announcement.

We'll be updating this article throughout the week as Apple shares additional recap videos pointing out notable new features and changes worth knowing about.