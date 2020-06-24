Apple Offering Some Users an Extra Month of Free Apple Arcade Access

Apple today sent out emails to some former Apple Arcade subscribers, offering them another month of free access.



It's not entirely clear how many people are receiving the additional month of Apple Arcade service to try it out, but the emails may be going out to those who tried ‌Apple Arcade‌ for a month and then canceled it after the trial period was over.

For customers who used their free month trial right when the ‌Apple Arcade‌ service came out, there was a limited number of games available. Apple has been regularly releasing new ‌Apple Arcade‌ games and there are now over a hundred, all of which are free from in-app purchases and ads.

Apple may be wanting to provide those early subscribers with a chance to test the service in its more fleshed out form, with many more game titles to choose from. Those who received the email can tap on the "Get Started" text to receive a promo code to input into ‌Apple Arcade‌ for the additional free month.

After a one-month free trial, Apple Arcade is priced at $4.99 per month, and that price tag provides access for the whole family.