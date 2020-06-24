Leaked 20W Power Adapter for iPhone 12 Models Appears to Have Received Certification

Earlier today, the anonymous Twitter account Mr. White leaked photos of what appears to be a new 20W power adapter for upcoming iPhone 12 models. And now, it appears that this charger has been certified in at least one country.



As spotted by MySmartPrice, a new USB-C power adapter with the same model identifier of A2305 shown in the leaked photo above has surfaced in an electronics certification database in Norway. The certification was issued on February 28, 2020.



Another power adapter with a model identifier of A2247 has also received certification in both Norway and Australia, but no further details are known.

Apple currently includes an 18W USB-C power adapter with iPhone 11 Pro models, while the iPhone 11 still ships with a slower 5W charger. It is unclear which iPhone 12 models the 20W power adapter would be bundled with.