Arm Macs Are Coming

Upcoming transition to Apple Silicon announced at WWDC 2020.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard turns your iPad Pro into a notebook-style experience.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
FaceTime
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
iOS 14 Can Notify Users About Sounds Like Fire Alarms and Doorbells

by

Apple has added a useful accessibility feature to iOS 14 called Sound Recognition that can notify users about important sounds like fire alarms and doorbells, as noted by Federico Viticci. This is especially helpful for people that are hard of hearing.


When the feature is enabled, Apple says your iPhone will continuously listen for certain sounds, and using on-device intelligence, will notify you when those sounds may be recognized. This includes sounds from fire alarms, sirens, smoke detectors, cats, dogs, household appliances, car horns, doorbells, knocking, water running, a baby crying, and shouting.

Apple says Sound Recognition should not be relied upon in circumstances where you may be harmed or injured, in high-risk or emergency situations, or for navigation. The feature is also in beta right now, so it may not be fully reliable yet.


Sound Recognition can be enabled in the Settings app under the Accessibility menu, and requires 5.5MB of on-device storage. Users can quickly access the feature in Control Center, complete with a list of sounds that users can set to be detected.

Installing the iOS 14 beta currently requires an Apple Developer Program membership for $99 per year, but a free public beta will be rolled out next month. The software update will be released to all users with an iPhone 6s or newer in the fall. Due to potential bugs, it is recommended that users avoid installing the software on their main devices.

Top Rated Comments

Daniel B
50 minutes ago at 08:55 am
Would be great if HomePod could recognize these sound and trigger an alert to my iPhone or Apple Watch.
konqerror
18 minutes ago at 09:28 am


Most hard of hearing people have chosen (or should) to wear a hearing aid. This is just Apple intruding into more of your life for $$$. Apple's disclaimer is so wide that it is clear this is nothing but a gimmick that may work in some cases. If one chooses to put their safety in the hands of Mr. Cook, all the best....

That is incredibly ignorant of disabilities and basic medicine.
MonstaMash
22 minutes ago at 09:23 am
This is so awesome. Imagine if HomePod could identify the unique beep of a microwave being finished, or the tone of a dishwasher or washing machine finishing its cycle, and provide users a notification. It would help make "dumb" devices smart without needing to buy brand new appliances.
coumerelli
41 minutes ago at 09:05 am


I’m sure this will be a very helpful feature for the hard of hearing, but I wonder what the battery impact will be...

None more than "Hey Siri" I suspect.
diego.caraballo
47 minutes ago at 08:59 am
“Neighbors doing loud sex”
“Daughter making out downstairs”
“Son watching porn”
MonstaMash
13 minutes ago at 09:32 am


You have that backwards. It will make "dumb" people smart by having to rely upon a too expensive Pod to tell them what to do in their own home.

That's small picture thinking. The same argument was made for smart lights and switches when they first came out. "Wow people are lazy to even turn on a light bulb themselves" - now that we see the power of automation control, energy saving, and customization they have taken off.

Same thing with appliances. Imagine having HomePod identify when your washing machine is done based on its unique beep, send a notification to your iPhone, so if you are outside on your patio you can run inside to put the laundry in your dryer.
