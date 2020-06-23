Guides
Arm Macs Are Coming

Upcoming transition to Apple Silicon announced at WWDC 2020.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard turns your iPad Pro into a notebook-style experience.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Developers Now Able to Submit TestFlight Apps using iOS 14 SDK, Up to 100 Internal Testers Supported

by

Apple today informed developers that they can submit TestFlight beta builds built with Xcode 12 using the SDKs for iOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7. Apple released the Xcode 12 beta yesterday alongside betas of ‌iOS 14‌, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and watchOS 7.

Developers are able to create apps to test all of the new software features ahead of when the new updates come out this fall, and the TestFlight app now supports up to 100 internal testers for quick turnaround on feature testing.

Apple says the following features are supported for developers to include in apps:

  • Hotspot Configuration on watchOS
  • Access WiFi Information on watchOS
  • Extended Virtual Addressing on iOS and tvOS
  • User Management on tvOS
  • Siri on tvOS
  • Autofill Credential Provider on iOS and tvOS
  • NetworkExtension DNS Setting on iOS

Apple says that App Clips, WidgetKit extensions, and apps built with the Xcode 12 for macOS Universal Apps beta download are not yet available for testing.

There are also several known issues that developers should be aware of:

  • Installation progress for watchOS apps is not reflected accurately. These apps may appear to be stuck on install when the app binary successfully completes installation on Apple Watch.
  • Apps that use Swift packages containing resources are not successfully imported. As a workaround, manually remove the CFBundleExecutable keys from the Info.plist files of the embedded resource bundles.

More information can be found on Apple's Developer website.

Tag: TestFlight

Top Stories

First Arm-Based Macs to Be 13-Inch MacBook Pro and Redesigned iMac, Launches Coming in Late 2020 or Early 2021

Sunday June 21, 2020 9:18 am PDT by
Apple plans to introduce its Arm-based custom designed chips for Macs at WWDC, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to investors today, agreeing with an earlier report from Bloomberg. Kuo says that the first Mac models to adopt Arm-based chips will be the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and an iMac with a redesigned form factor, with Apple planning to launch the new models in the in fourth...
Read Full Article404 comments

Phone Calls Will Finally Stop Taking Up the Entire Screen in iOS 14

Monday June 22, 2020 11:17 am PDT by
Apple today announced a small but long-awaited change being made in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14: incoming phone and FaceTime calls will no longer take up the entire screen, providing for a much less disruptive experience. iOS 14 is available in beta for registered Apple developers today, with a public beta to follow next month. The software update will be released to all users with an iPhone 6s or ...
Read Full Article101 comments

WWDC 2020: Complete Transcript of Apple's Keynote with iOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and More

Monday June 22, 2020 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's first-ever all-online Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 14, macOS 10.16, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14, as well as an announcement about Apple's long-rumored transition of its Mac lineup from Intel processors to Apple-designed...
Read Full Article1297 comments

iPhone 12 Dummy Unit Images Feature iPad Pro-Style Design

Sunday June 21, 2020 9:13 am PDT by
Leaker Sonny Dickson has today shared several images depicting what he claims are dummy units of Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. Images of iPhone dummy units usually appear every year, just a few months ahead of Apple's usual September-October launch timeframe. They are usually based on CAD schematics sourced from the Chinese supply chain, much like the molds leaked last week. Such...
Read Full Article82 comments

Multiple Leaks Suggest No New Hardware at WWDC

Sunday June 21, 2020 10:46 am PDT by
Apple has scrapped plans to reveal any new hardware at WWDC tomorrow, according to leakers Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach who shared the information on Twitter. While WWDC is usually a software-driven event, until now leaks had strongly suggested the announcement of new hardware, particularly a redesigned iMac with iPad Pro design language. Other rumored hardware announcements were AirTags,...
Read Full Article259 comments

Leaker Predicts WWDC Details: A14, macOS Big Sur, Redesigned UI, iPadOS Improved Hand Writing

Sunday June 21, 2020 10:27 pm PDT by
In a last minute series of tweets, leaker L0vetodream has posted a number of last minute predictions about WWDC 2020. Apple's WWDC kicks off on Monday morning with a live stream. A previous series of rumors suggested we'd see no new hardware at WWDC, which @L0vetodream agrees with saying "There will be no hardware...
Read Full Article118 comments

iOS 14 Announced With All-New Home Screen Design Featuring Widgets, App Library, and More

Monday June 22, 2020 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 14, which features an all-new home screen design with widgets and a new App Library view, plus much more. Widgets Widgets can be pinned in different sizes on any home screen page, providing useful information at a glance. Users can also create a Smart Stack of widgets, which uses machine learning to surface the right widget based on time, location, and activity....
Read Full Article120 comments

Apple Transitioning Macs to Custom Chips With 'Incredible' Performance Within the Next Two Years

Monday June 22, 2020 11:50 am PDT by
Apple today confirmed its widely rumored plan to switch to custom processors for its Macs, promising "incredible" performance and features. Building on its industry-leading A-series chips for iPhones and iPads, Apple wants Macs with its custom silicon to have the highest performance with lower power usage. Apple says the vast majority of Mac apps can be quickly updated to be "universal" with ...
Read Full Article1508 comments

macOS 'Big Sur' Unveiled With Updated Design, New Features for Safari and Messages, and More

Monday June 22, 2020 11:17 am PDT by
Apple today previewed the latest version of macOS, called "Big Sur," and Apple is referring to this update as the biggest update since macOS X. Big Sur introduces a new redesign, new features for Safari, updates to Messages, and more. Apple describes the new design as "spacious," that encourages easier navigation while putting more controls at the user's fingertips. Apple has refined...
Read Full Article159 comments

macOS Big Sur Listed as 'Version 11.0' in System Preferences

Monday June 22, 2020 11:40 am PDT by
Apple appears to be moving on from macOS 10 at long last. In the System Preferences menu in the first developer beta of macOS Big Sur, the software update is listed as version 11.0. Assuming nothing changes between now and the public release of macOS Big Sur in the fall, this would mark the end of an era for Apple's desktop platform. For nearly two decades, every major release of macOS...
Read Full Article271 comments