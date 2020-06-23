Deals: Get $100 Off Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminum Models on Amazon

Amazon is offering $100 off Apple Watch Series 5 models this week, starting with the 40mm GPS device for $299.00, down from $399.00. This discount matches the previous all-time-low price for this Apple Watch on Amazon, and is one of the best you'll find online right now.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The 44mm GPS Apple Watch Series 5 is also on sale, available for $329.00, down from $429.00. For all models you can get these devices in multiple colors, including Gold Aluminum with Pink Sport Band, Silver Aluminum with White Sport Band, and Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band.

Amazon has a few discounts for cellular models as well. You can get the 40mm cellular Apple Watch Series 5 for $399.00, down from $499.00. The 44mm cellular model is on sale for $429.00, down from $529.00.



Apple Watch Series 5 Sale

Lastly, the Apple Watch Series 3 remains discounted on Amazon for anyone who wants an even cheaper entry point into the Apple Watch family. The 38mm GPS device is available for $179.00, down from $199.00; while the 42mm GPS device is on sale for $209.00, down from $229.00.

