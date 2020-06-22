Apple Maps in iOS 14 Warns Drivers of Speed and Red Light Cameras

Apple is adding multiple new features to the Maps app in iOS 14, including Apple Maps icons that will let users know when they're approaching speed cameras and red-light cameras along a route.



Little detail is given about the new camera warning icons, but Apple says that they will let users see where individual cameras are located on the map.

Maps lets you know when you're approaching speed cameras and red-light cameras along your route. You can also see where individual cameras are located on the map.

It's not clear if this feature will be limited to select areas, countries or will have a wide rollout, and it does not appear to be implemented in the initial ‌iOS 14‌ beta as an examination of the Maps app with various routes did not display icons for traffic cameras.

‌Apple Maps‌ is gaining cycling directions, electric vehicle routing, and a new Guides recommendation that will help you find the best places to visit when taking a trip to a new location. Many of these features have not been added to the initial ‌iOS 14‌ beta.