Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

iMac
WWDC?

iPad Pro like design? Coming soon.

WWDC 2020
June 2020

WWDC is quickly approaching. See what is expected at the annual developer conference.

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iOS 14: Mark Unread
iOS 14: Group Typing
iOS 14: Retracting Sent iMessages
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
Apple Maps in iOS 14 Warns Drivers of Speed and Red Light Cameras

by

Apple is adding multiple new features to the Maps app in iOS 14, including Apple Maps icons that will let users know when they're approaching speed cameras and red-light cameras along a route.


Little detail is given about the new camera warning icons, but Apple says that they will let users see where individual cameras are located on the map.

Maps lets you know when you're approaching speed cameras and red-light cameras along your route. You can also see where individual cameras are located on the map.

It's not clear if this feature will be limited to select areas, countries or will have a wide rollout, and it does not appear to be implemented in the initial ‌iOS 14‌ beta as an examination of the Maps app with various routes did not display icons for traffic cameras.

‌Apple Maps‌ is gaining cycling directions, electric vehicle routing, and a new Guides recommendation that will help you find the best places to visit when taking a trip to a new location. Many of these features have not been added to the initial ‌iOS 14‌ beta.

Avatar
lsutigerfan1976
19 minutes ago at 05:12 pm
I was hoping Apple Maps would have music controls available for Apple Music in iOS 14.?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
GeoStructural
14 minutes ago at 05:17 pm


Seems dangerous to point out the speed cameras.

Why? Several mapping apps already do this. I think it is a good feature.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
MrGimper
5 minutes ago at 05:25 pm
Over here in the UK, speed camera notifications is one of the reasons I still use my TomTom.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
