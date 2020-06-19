Pixelmator Photo 1.3 Brings Batch Editing, Shortcut Menus, and More

Pixelmator Photo for iPad was updated today to version 1.3, bringing new shortcut menus, customizable accent colors, and batch photo editing improvements to the app.



The new shortcut menus are activated using the touch and hold gesture, and add several functions that aim to make Pixelmator Photo more powerful.

When touching and holding a photo in the Photos library browser, for example, users can quickly share, favorite, duplicate, revert, or delete photos.

The new shortcut menus also allow users to copy and paste adjustments or apply batch workflows from the ‌Photos‌ or Files browsers.

Meanwhile, there are improvements to color adjustment present management, allowing users to create custom color adjustment preset collections and rearrange and remove them for a more personalized editing experience.



Elsewhere, Pixelmator Photo 1.3 includes a new Accent Color feature that lets users customize the color of buttons and other elements in the app. Batch editing has also been improved with a way to mark workflows as favorites and apply them in the ‌Photos‌ or Files browser.

Pixelmator Photo is available to download from the App Store [Direct Link] as a free update for existing users or for $4.99 for new customers.