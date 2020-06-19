MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Crossbody MacBook Briefcase, Tech Pocket and Gear Pouch From WaterField Designs

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with WaterField Designs to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an awesome organizational setup for Apple devices that includes a Hitch Crossbody Laptop Brief, Tech Pocket, and Gear Pouch.



The Hitch Crossbody Brief is a vertical briefcase that comes in either full ($259) or compact ($249) size options. The compact version of the Laptop Brief is designed to fit a MacBook Air or an iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard (or similarly sized devices), while the full is designed to fit devices similar in size to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is Apple's largest notebook computer.



Available in either black ballistic or brown waxed canvas with full-grain leather accents, the Crossbody Brief is durable and designed to hold up well for years to come.



There are two built-in padded pockets lined with soft fabric to keep your devices safe, along with organizational pockets and a key hook to keep smaller accessories and devices organized. There's a front pocket that's meant to keep bulky items from bulging out, and the gold liner makes it easy to find items inside.



The Crossbody Brief can be worn as a crossbody bag as the name suggests, or held in the hand to serve as a vertical briefcase. The vertical construction is designed to evenly distribute weight to make it comfortable to carry, and when worn on the shoulder, there's an adjustable Supreme Suspension Strap.



The bag is weather resistant and it includes YKK zippers to keep water out, and when used with a luggage set, it can be placed over the handle of a suitcase with the passthrough back pocket.

Along with the Hitch Crossbody Laptop Brief, WaterField's Tech Pocket and Gear Pouch add-ons offer even more organizational options. The Gear Pouch , available in three sizes and multiple colors (starting at $39), is designed to keep all your cords, dongles, power adapters, and other small odds and ends together so they don't get lost in your bag.



There are multiple internal pockets to keep things neatly organized, along with a zip outer pocket and a main middle compartment for larger accessories. The Gear Pouch's compact design is meant to make it easy to fit inside other bags, and the three-quarter zipper lets you get to what you need fast.

The Tech Pocket, priced at $49, is similar to the Gear Pouch, but instead of a top zipper, there's a magnetic closure for those who prefer an accessory bag that's easier to get into.



Sized to hold dongles, adapters, earbuds, an iPhone, and more, the Tech Pocket is smaller and more compact. It has a soft, plush lining to keep your gear from getting scratched, and there's a quick access zippered front pocket for things like keys.

We have one Hitch Crossbody Laptop Brief, Tech Pocket, and Gear Pouch setup to give away to a lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win our giveaway, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (June 19) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 26. The winner will be chosen randomly on June 26 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.