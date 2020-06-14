Deals: Get the AirPods Pro for $219.99 Today on Verizon and Woot ($29 Off)

On both Verizon and Woot today you can get a new pair of Apple's AirPods Pro for $219.99, down from an original price of $249.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these retailers. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

On Verizon, the deal is a straightforward automatic discount that will appear in your cart. Verizon supports free two day shipping, and some retail stores are offering same-day pick-up for some locations across the United States.

On Woot, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the AirPods Pro knocked down from $224.99 to $219.99. If you're a Prime member, you can also get free two-day shipping, but otherwise you'll see a sale price of $224.99 on Woot.

These discounts today match the all-time-low price previously seen on a new pair of the AirPods Pro. The sales won't last long, so be sure to head to either retailer soon if you're interested in the high-end wireless headphones.

Additionally, we track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.