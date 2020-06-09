Five iOS Apps Worth Checking Out - June 2020

Monday June 8, 2020 10:26 am PDT by Juli Clover

Apple today updated its Sport Bands designed for the Apple Watch with new summer colors that include Seafoam, Vitamin C, Linen Blue, and Coastal Gray. The new bands, which are priced at $49 each like other Sport Bands, can be purchased from Apple's online store and the bands should also be in Apple retail stores that are open in the near future. The bands are available in both 40 and 44mm...