Five iOS Apps Worth Checking Out - June 2020
On our YouTube channel, we have an ongoing video series designed to highlight new, interesting, and useful iOS apps that we think are worth downloading and checking out.
There are so many apps in the iOS App Store that it can be difficult to find new apps to download, plus it's easy to overlook great apps that are a bit older. This week's picks include apps for managing tasks, finding content on Netflix, and organizing your home, plus we've included some fun games.
- Tasks (Free) - Tasks is a to-do app that lets you create tasks that you need to work on, either immediately or over time. You can organize everything in your life into different categories like Family, Home, Office and more, with sub tasks that can be used for managing projects. Tasks can be managed by the list they're organized in or by date for those that are due soon. Plenty of features are available, like tags, multi-user support, date detection, image support, and more. Tasks is free, but unlocking "Plus" features requires an in-app purchase.
- New on Flix (Free) - Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? New on Flix is the app for you. It's not an official Netflix app and it's pretty simple - it just shows you what new content is added to Netflix every day. New on Flix is free, but you can pay $0.99 to remove ads.
- Homer (Free) - Homer is a digital binder that keeps track of everything needed to run your house. You can take pictures of appliance receipts and warranties, log repairs, take stock of the items in each room, make shopping lists for things you need, and more.
- Crashy Cats (Free) - Crashy Cats is an endless runner where the goal is to take on the role of a cat to jump, bounce, and fly through levels while knocking over as many things as possible. It's free to play, but there are in-app purchases for additional in-game "Fish" currency.
- SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit (Apple Arcade) - SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit is a new Apple Arcade game that's described as a platform runner. In the app, players take on the role of SpongeBob to defeat Plankton's minions and rescue SpongeBob's friends. There are familiar locations like Bikini Bottom, Glove World, and more, along with mechanics that include trampolines, zip lines, and transformation machines to morph SpongeBob into a range of silly forms. It's free and there are no ads, but a $4.99 per month subscription to Apple Arcade is required.
Have a favorite iOS app? Let us know in the comments. We're always looking for new iOS app ideas, and we'll check out suggestions from MacRumors readers. You can see our recommendations from previous months here, and don't miss our Mac app series featuring great Mac apps worth taking a look at.