Apple Seeds Second Beta of Upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Update to Developers
Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.6 update to developers for testing purposes, one week after seeding the first beta and two weeks after releasing macOS Catalina 10.15.5 with battery health management features for Macs.
The macOS Catalina 10.15.6 beta can be downloaded from the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after the proper profile has been installed from the Apple Developer Center.
There's no word yet on what improvements the new update to macOS Catalina brings, but it likely includes performance improvements, security updates, and fixes for bugs that weren't able to be addressed in the previous update. No new features were found in the first beta, but we'll update this article should anything new be found in the second beta.
