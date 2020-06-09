'Hatch Restore' Smart Sleep Solution Now Available From Apple's Online Store

Apple is now selling the Hatch Restore, a product that's described as an all-in-one iPhone-connected smart sleep solution.



The Hatch Restore offers the functionality of a bedside reading light, meditation app, sound machine, and sunrise alarm clock, which is meant to help users fall asleep and wake up refreshed.

The app offers a personalized sleep routine with "custom content" designed to prepare the mind and body for sleep. There's a soft-glow timed reading light for use at night, more than 31 sleep sounds to block noise, and a custom sunrise alarm. A dimmable digital clock plus volume and brightness buttons are included, with the Hatch Sleep app able to be used to set everything up. The Hatch Restore can be purchased from Apple's online store for $130.



Apple today also added multiple AirPods Pro, Mac, and iPad cases to its website, which includes several options from OtterBox, Incase, Tech21, and more.



