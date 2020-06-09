Apple to Launch In-Store Mac Trade-In Program in the U.S. and Canada Next Week

Apple is planning to launch a Mac trade-in program at its retail stores in the United States and Canada next week, reports Bloomberg.



The new program, which kicks off on June 15 in the United States and June 18 in Canada, will allow customers to exchange a Mac for credit that can be put on a gift card or used to cut the cost of a new computer.

Apple has long allowed Mac trade-ins on its website, but has not accepted Mac trade-ins in its retail store locations. The new Mac trade-in option will join in-store trade-in programs for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

According to Bloomberg, Apple may be introducing the program as a way to boost Mac sales by providing customers with an easier way to get a credit for an old machine. With the new trade-in program, customers will no longer need to hassle with doing a trade-in by mail, and can get an immediate credit when making an in-store purchase.